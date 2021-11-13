Sunday's letters

Missing dads
Where are the fathers?
As recent violent crime statistics have revealed, a huge number of these offenses have been committed by Black youth.
My question is why?
We have so many community programs that are trying to address the problem using thousands of dollars — with little success.
We need through the courts and agencies to ask the question: Where are the absentee fathers who created these lives and why are they not present and being held accountable?
By example, our local NBA hero, Chris Paul, is doing his best to set an example for adult males, and I applaud his efforts.
Just think what a difference a positive role model would make in a family’s life.
So, where are these absentee fathers? And why are they absent?
Our Black churches need to take the lead role in this challenge, as well as the courts and the agencies that deal with these derelict dads. These men and their children are missing an opportunity to have cherished, positive memories and it doesn’t have to be so!
I implore all absentee dads to make every future day Father’s Day.
John Womack Jr.
High Point
School maintenance
Letters questioning why Guilford County Schools have deplorable building conditions warrant a response. North Carolina school systems are totally dependent upon the General Assembly and local county governments for funding all needs of our schools. By statute, local county government is responsible for buildings and their maintenance.
For years, Guilford County Schools annually has requested funding for documented capital maintenance needs and our county government has underfunded these requests. The impact of this long neglect is now an accumulated $800 million in documented maintenance needs.
In 2019, the Board of County Commissioners and Board of Education joined forces and contracted a building needs audit that resulted in the $2 billion list of needs for maintenance and school replacement. In 2020, a $300 million portion of this was presented to voters for bond approval and work has begun.
Now, it is time for our residents to rally to expand our support to repair and replace school buildings. A $1.7 billion bond will be presented to voters in March. Voting YES for the proposed bond and YES for the fraction of a penny sales tax dedicated to pay the bond interest will provide quality learning environments for our children and for our community’s future.
Margaret Arbuckle Greensboro
Insanity in Texas
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is on record as saying that “there are more important things than living.” The actual governor, Greg Abbott, says that, although the COVID vaccines are safe and effective, getting the shots should be a matter of personal choice.
Consider this: Although not committing crimes is a safe and effective way to avoid getting charged with crimes, the option of whether to break the law should be a personal choice. The same is true for traffic signals, drunk driving and stealing. There should be no mandates about any of these things; they are questions to be decided by each individual.
Are my comments any more insane than Gov. Abbott’s position?
We have had, for many decades, vaccine mandates for polio, smallpox and other diseases in order to mitigate illness and death in America. Yet the COVID vaccine and masks are too much to ask? “Come on, man!”
Many experts have asserted that natural immunity, or “herd immunity,” could only be achieved at the cost of a great many lives. Donald Trump’s acolytes seem OK with this, based on their antipathy toward masks and vaccines. Eternal dirt naps await.
Hard pass. I got the shots.
Jody McGhee
High Point
End the food tax
Amid all the furor over education in the Virginia governor’s race, one aspect of Glenn Youngkin’s victory is often overlooked. He made it part of his platform to repeal Virginia’s food tax. His pledge received a lot of attention, and undoubtedly helped him to victory. Only 13 states tax groceries (because it’s such a regressive tax), and Virginians have been paying tax to eat since the late 1960s.
North Carolinians have been burdened with a food tax since 1961 when Gov. “Food Tax Terry” Sanford imposed it as “a temporary measure.”
Repeal of the vestigial and obsolete food tax will help every single North Carolinian, particularly low-income working families, requires no new government program or bureaucracy, and needs no administration to implement.
Ask your state representative to fully and finally repeal the food tax. Sixty years is “temporary” enough.
Austin Morris
Colfax