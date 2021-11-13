Sunday's letters

Missing dads

Where are the fathers?

As recent violent crime statistics have revealed, a huge number of these offenses have been committed by Black youth.

My question is why?

We have so many community programs that are trying to address the problem using thousands of dollars — with little success.

We need through the courts and agencies to ask the question: Where are the absentee fathers who created these lives and why are they not present and being held accountable?

By example, our local NBA hero, Chris Paul, is doing his best to set an example for adult males, and I applaud his efforts.

Just think what a difference a positive role model would make in a family’s life.

So, where are these absentee fathers? And why are they absent?

Our Black churches need to take the lead role in this challenge, as well as the courts and the agencies that deal with these derelict dads. These men and their children are missing an opportunity to have cherished, positive memories and it doesn’t have to be so!

I implore all absentee dads to make every future day Father’s Day.