Sunday's letters

Clarity and charm

After reading the lovely tributes that Allen Johnson and John Alexander wrote about our colleague Rosemary Roberts, I would like to add my voice to the chorus. I was only one of several in the News & Record editorial department in 1989 who may still treasure the fragments of the Berlin wall that Rosemary brought back to share with us. Rosemary, with her clarity and charm, seemed to know the way into her coworkers’ hearts. More than that, she personified that sense of excellence in journalism that so many of us relish from that period. What a privilege it was to work beside her and call her friend!