Sunday's letters

Just be fair
It appears our legislators are unclear on how to draw constitutionally acceptable voting districts.
Here’s a suggestion: How about just drawing districts fairly, to give every vote equal weight instead of drawing them to create safe districts for selected politicians? If this is too difficult, there are others who have managed to do it, including a group of retired N.C. justices, and even a group of middle schoolers.
Another option: a nonpartisan redistricting commission. Not only would this remove the “burden” from the legislature, but it could save the taxpayers a lot of money spent on court challenges. It would remove the confusion that results when lines are changed and then changed again, both for voters and candidates. This idea has been presented to the legislature numerous times over the years, but, surprise, surprise, the ruling party doesn’t seem to be in favor of it. This needs to change and those who have public positions should remember they are supposed to be serving all of the people, not just select groups and their party.
Democracy is having a hard time of it recently. This would help restore faith in it.
Peggy Ferebee
Summerfield
Honest picture
Why is it so difficult for some of us to confront the realities of American history?
Why shouldn’t our students be presented an honest picture of our past? Is it so harmful to learn the truth?
Two telling reports both found on page A4 of the News & Record’s Feb. 9 edition illustrate this conundrum. The first concerned the bomb threats to 17 Black colleges and universities.
The president and CEO of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute said “the threats underscore the need to teach new generations the history of violence targeting people of color so the lessons of the past can be applied to the present.”
The second report announced the resignation of Todd Chasteen from the N.C. Board of Education. He opposes the new standards that allow teachers to discuss racism and discrimination, and regards them as “unproductive, regressive and unhelpful to the students of this wonderful state.” He works for Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse in Boone.
So, dear parents, what do you want your children to learn and why? And what do we need to learn about ourselves?
Roman Lavore
Julian
More Black history
“Guilford County Black History from A to Z” (Feb. 6) was a good beginning. But there’s a lot more to be said about local Black history, particularly in the areas of art, activism and early military history. Since this is early February, hopefully another round of listings will follow. Here are some worthy inclusions.
A is for the African American Atelier, founded by Vandorn Hinnant, a Greensboro native, visual artist, poet and educator. His most recent work, “A Monument to Dignity and Respect,” was installed on the Ole Asheboro section of the Downtown Greenway in 2020.
B is for the Beloved Community Center, which was officially organized in 1991 as a community-based grassroots empowerment organization based on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.
B is for Lewis A. Brandon III, an early student activist and organizer, currently serving as director of the Grassroots History Project at the Beloved Community Center.
C is for Thomas Carney, a Black soldier from Maryland who fought at the Battle of Guilford Courthouse, March 15, 1781, presenting a “conspicuous part as a soldier,” according to a contemporary.
C is for the Continental Army, which included approximately 755 Black soldiers. Thirteen percent of those soldiers served in Maryland’s forces. The First and Second Marylanders fought valiantly at the Battle of Guilford Courthouse.
More information about the Black soldiers in this battle can be found on the Facebook page of Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.
Joanna Winston Foley
Berkeley, Calif.
Clarity and charm
After reading the lovely tributes that Allen Johnson and John Alexander wrote about our colleague Rosemary Roberts, I would like to add my voice to the chorus. I was only one of several in the News & Record editorial department in 1989 who may still treasure the fragments of the Berlin wall that Rosemary brought back to share with us. Rosemary, with her clarity and charm, seemed to know the way into her coworkers’ hearts. More than that, she personified that sense of excellence in journalism that so many of us relish from that period. What a privilege it was to work beside her and call her friend!
Kathy Coe
Colfax
The writer is a descendant Maj. Joseph Winston, whose statue stands in Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.