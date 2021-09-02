Sunday's letters

Lame settlement
Do we dare welcome Afghan families here? In July 2019, the News & Record ran a beautiful editorial, "New leases on hope," which announced the new ownership, coming refurbishment and repair of the Summit-Cone apartments, scene of the horrific May 2018 fire that killed five Black refugee children and displaced more than 30 families.
Most recently it has been reported that the city’s original $680,000 charge to the Agapion family for hundreds and hundreds of code violations accumulated over years and years on their properties, some of which included the notorious Summit-Cone, would be settled at $200,000.
As one of many concerned about the ability of refuge agencies to protect their clients from unsafe housing and predatory landlords — another case came up on Thanksgiving Day which almost duplicated the Summit-Cone fire — I was certainly counting on my city, elected officials and appointed leaders to step up to fully ensure that refugee families, having fled war and persecution, would not come all this way just to die here.
A city government that is ready to lamely settle after so many commitments and promises to families and all residents of Greensboro cannot be said to be operating in the public interest.
Andrew Young
Greensboro
The writer is a member of the Minimum Housing Commission.
A picture's worth ...
The picture of Taliban special forces fighters on page A4 of Wednesday's edition served to highlight the total humiliation of the 20-year failed Afghanistan experiment. The United States spent more than a trillion dollars, lost more than 6,000 troops and was able to watch the country reclaimed by the Taliban in less than two weeks.
From the photo, it appears that the only thing the Afghan National Army accomplished was outfitting the Taliban with the equipment we furnished them. Although I have no direct evidence, it seems that the Afghans must have also received a full complement of Nike running shoes. They all appear to have run away from their posts in Olympic record-shattering time. Twenty-plus years of multiple American political administrations demonstrating inept foreign policy, once again, prove that we do not learn from history. In the game of political "musical chairs," President Biden is the one left standing at the end.
Such will be his legacy and our humiliating worldwide embarrassment.
Joel Heller
Greensboro
Rare opportunity
Cities make things happen.
We are responsible for roads, water, sewer, trash disposal, transportation and much more — all economic development drivers. We are responsible for affordable housing, parks and libraries — all quality-of-life issues. As we grow and strive to remain competitive, our needs are quickly outpacing our budget.
Fifty-four cents of every dollar in our city’s budget is spent on infrastructure.
President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure deal was supported by Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr. This plan touches nearly every facet of the economy. The proposed bill is the largest investment in U.S. roads, water, sewer, transportation and much-needed broadband expansion in generations. This is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to repair and replace the nation’s aging physical infrastructure.
It will grow the economy, create well-paying jobs, focus on underserved communities, enhance our competitiveness and make our economy more sustainable, resilient and just. It will build stronger neighborhoods and increase economic development through equitable spending and contracting.
The House is expected to take up the infrastructure bill on Sept. 27. It is my hope that it will follow the Senate’s lead and invest in our future.
Invest in our cities. Cities make things happen.
Nancy Vaughan
Greensboro
The writer is mayor of Greensboro.
One word
The unvaccinated among us seem eager to describe themselves as patriots who are defending liberty, freedom and the right to choose. I've only got one word to describe them: selfish.
John Koenig
Summerfield
What you can do
A school shooting is finally here. Every parent who has a child, no matter his or her age, has the obligation to search that child's room top to bottom for guns and drugs every day. If they are found, call 911. If the child is in a gang or selling drugs, call police.
Until we hold these kids responsible, nothing is going to change. God help us.
Pamela Smith
Greensboro