Sunday's letters

Lame settlement

Do we dare welcome Afghan families here? In July 2019, the News & Record ran a beautiful editorial, "New leases on hope," which announced the new ownership, coming refurbishment and repair of the Summit-Cone apartments, scene of the horrific May 2018 fire that killed five Black refugee children and displaced more than 30 families.

Most recently it has been reported that the city’s original $680,000 charge to the Agapion family for hundreds and hundreds of code violations accumulated over years and years on their properties, some of which included the notorious Summit-Cone, would be settled at $200,000.

As one of many concerned about the ability of refuge agencies to protect their clients from unsafe housing and predatory landlords — another case came up on Thanksgiving Day which almost duplicated the Summit-Cone fire — I was certainly counting on my city, elected officials and appointed leaders to step up to fully ensure that refugee families, having fled war and persecution, would not come all this way just to die here.

A city government that is ready to lamely settle after so many commitments and promises to families and all residents of Greensboro cannot be said to be operating in the public interest.