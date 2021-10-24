Sunday's letters

Too much ado?
Can we please have more overreaction to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when protesters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol?
I regret that a Capitol policeman died, that others were injured, and that some or all protesters were not repelled by force — deadly force if necessary.
But, as with most media coverage of stories such as this one, the media ignore context and history. And our poorly educated citizens forget context and history: applying them to current events is a concept unknown to them.
The events of Jan. 6, 2021, never endangered democracy. Repeat yet again: the United States is a republic, not a democracy. The republic faced a threat in January but nothing like threats it faced years ago.
Does anyone recall events far more serious than those of January 2021? The Civil War (1861-1865), World War II (1941-1945) and the Vietnam War, its protests and racial riots during the 1960s?
So our underworked and overpaid Congress has something else to investigate — needlessly. And again our trustworthy ever-vigilant media have overlooked history and context.
How would these bloodhounds detect a real threat to our republic and report it unless the ghosts of context and history arose to give audiences essential perspective?
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
What would it take?
One question that I have had since Jan. 6 is what Donald Trump would have had to do to get the Republican Party to vote to impeach him. I honestly believed that what happened on Jan. 6 would finally convince Republican congressman and congresswomen that Trump had crossed the line by putting their lives in danger and that they would realize that this man was a danger to democracy and would have to be removed from office.
I was wrong. Except for a few courageous Republicans in Congress who recognized that the line had been crossed, the others, fearful of the loss of fanatical Trump supporters and fearful of threats to them and their families, did not stand up for the Constitution and did not condemn what Trump had done.
In other words, they violated their oaths to defend the Constitution, said nothing and voted against impeachment of Trump, for which they also should be impeached. The question that many of us have had since then is this: Could Donald Trump have done anything for which they would have voted to impeach him?
Even he has said no. The Constitution means nothing to these people.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
Success is ...
Today the key to political success is to take something small, make it appear big, and paint yourself as a savior for fighting against it.
Roy Forrest
Whitsett
Bigotry defined
Who’s the bigot?
To the letter writer (Oct. 20) who asked this question, a bigot is defined as “a person who is obstinately or unreasonably attached to a belief, opinion or faction, especially one who is prejudiced against or antagonistic toward a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular group.”
The Declaration of Independence stated that “all men are created equal” and an important part of our history is the transition from a white men-only world to a world in which Native Americans, women and ethnic minorities have equal rights.
Today discrimination is illegal. This evolution needs to be understood as part of our country’s history, documenting how, as we’ve grown and matured, we’ve become more inclusive and why this is a good thing. By the way, a conservative, defined as “a person who is averse to change and holds traditional values,” embraces MAGA (Make America Great Again), code for wanting America to be great again by returning to our past as a white-only world.
Is Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson a conservative, a progressive or simply an opportunist in it for the money? Doesn’t matter. Either way he’s a bigot and bigots don’t belong in public office.
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
If they can do it ...
The tiny, mostly rural, Central American country of Costa Rica is on my radar because my son lives there.
Starting Dec. 1, Costa Rica will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter most commercial centers and to participate in many public activities.
Establishments requiring vaccination will include restaurants, bars, casinos, commercial centers, museums, gyms, hotels, adventure tourism, theaters, sites of worship and sporting events.
Individuals must show their vaccine status by using a QR code that will be embedded in Costa Rica’s digital vaccine certificate. The QR code will not require an ongoing internet connection and can be printed or displayed via a cellphone.
Somehow they accomplished this quietly, with no political bickering. See. It can be done.
Larry Johnson