More overreach

NC House Bill 361, appropriately titled “Require Report/Protection & Advocacy Agency”, would require the private, nonprofit law firm Disability Rights North Carolina (DRNC) to submit detailed reports of itswork to the General Assembly quarterly. DRNC does not receive any state money, and has successfully advocated for the rights of incarcerated, institutionalized and disabled NC citizens.

This is another example of the overreach that results from gerrymandering and supermajorities. The General Assembly’s majority has shown it wants total control of our lives: what is taught in schools, what kind of health care is allowed, books we can read in the library.

It is difficult to continue the charade that these legislators work for us, for the common good. What will come next? Requiring reports from civic and religious organizations, advocacy organizations such as ACLU of NC, or corporations such as Disney?

Is the goal of this legislation for the NCGA to be forewarned about impending protests, litigation and bad press? So be forewarned. HB 361 fits into this category. Dr. Martin Luther King wrote that he would rather be a leader of conscience than of consensus. We could stick our heads in the sand and ignore yet another warning of authoritarian usurpation… until they come for us.

Claire Stone

Stoneville

Not serving

Today’s editorial (“Brockman owes voters some answers,” April 5) quoted Rep. Cecil Brockman as saying “My job is to get the best deal for my constituents.”

Not voting yes or no on the governor’s veto makes me wonder. By not voting, he does not let us know where he stands on this issue. Allowing more people of questionable mental capacity to own handguns runs contrary to putting his constituents’ safety first.

Fran Williams

Greensboro

Settle in Ukraine

An unconditional victory by Ukraine is almost inconceivable. Putin will not accept an absolute defeat, and what might he do to avoid that? But allowing Putin to retain any territory in Ukraine would only encourage him, not to mention President Xi.

One should negotiate a settlement that allows Putin a fig leaf. Russia must withdraw all troops from all Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, and give no covert support to any insurgency in eastern Ukraine. In exchange, Ukraine and the West should offer Putin two things he wants and needs:

First, an agreement that Ukraine will not join NATO in the foreseeable future. The West has made it already clear that it will not allow Ukraine to be overrun.

Second, Putin should be allowed to send a Russian commission to Kyiv to conduct carefully scripted hearings and investigations to confirm and to report at home that Putin’s “special military operation” succeeded in “de-Nazifying” Ukraine. Such a theatrical performance would give Putin the cover he needs. It might take a trip to the woodshed with Mr. Zelenskyy to persuade him to agree to such a resolution, but that could certainly be done, since his entire war effort is dependent on the West. It would also be up to him and the government in Kyiv not to handle surviving Russophile separatists in the east in such a way as to give Putin any grounds for new propaganda.

What I don’t understand is why no one is discussing the above solution.

Samuel Johnson

Greensboro

It starts at home

It baffles and blows my mind to read some of these letters. In the letter “Do something” the writer asks, “What have I done today to make the world a safer and better place?” You write it, yet you fail to mention what you would or have done. Why?

In my opinion it begins with parents and home life. Be a parent, not a best friend or child sitter. Teach you kids right from wrong. Teach them what they need to learn about the value of life, respect for others and their property, and the pursuit of happiness.

Oh, and let’s not forget accepting responsibility. Take your kids outside and teach them how to throw a baseball or shoot a basket, swing a golf club, be engaged in everything they do. Their childhood goes very quickly and it’s up to you to be their mentor, not some shoot -’em-up Play Station video character or a chat room instigator.

In real life not everyone gets a trophy. Look around at all the major sports — there’s always just one champion. Teach your kids to strive to do their best. I’m not saying it’s OK to lose or even like to lose, but instill in your children how to accept it and have the ability to lose gracefully. This goes a long way in all aspects of life: sports, employment and marriage. Best lesson of all: Teach them there is a God and they’re not Him.

Again, what our children learn begins in the home. Teach your children wisely.

Brad Davis

Kernersville