Sunday's letters

Robert Goldberg

Greensboro

Of course it matters

There’s an explanation I’m reading today from both our lieutenant governor and the U.S. House minority leader that the views expressed and actions taken before a person comes into public office should in no way reflect who they are now that they’ve become a member of our government. And to hold them to that standard is just plain wrong on our part. How unfair and judgmental.

Well, to that I would say rubbish. All that we are every day of our lives, in our words and actions, and how we conduct ourselves, is who we are tomorrow and the next day, no matter what new job or circumstance we encounter. That is character, and we build on that structure from our childhood on, one brick at a time.

Certainly we change over time, learning as we go. And surely we can feel regret over wrong turns taken, and ask for forgiveness and understanding. Yet that is not what we are seeing from Mark Robinson or from Marjorie Taylor Greene at this time.

May they find the strength — and character — to step up to that level.