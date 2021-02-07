Sunday's letters

Systemic racism
In Cal Thomas’ Feb. 2 op-ed, he defines systemic racism as "meaning it is embedded in white people," and then uses his rhetorical gifts to explain the virtue of personal responsibility, which is hard to argue with.
But his definition of systemic racism is inaccurate and misleading, which makes his entire argument absurd — and disgusting.
Systemic racism isn’t personal, it's institutional. In addition to more recent examples (i.e., wide differences in police traffic stops, discrepant incarceration rates for similar crimes, etc.) two important historical examples illustrate: First, the G.I. Bill helped returning World War II veterans get a college education on the government’s dime. Yet Black veterans, who equally sacrificed for their country, were denied admission at most colleges to which whites were easily accepted. Second: Realtors and banks "red-lined" neighborhoods to prevent Blacks from moving into more affluent "white neighborhoods," despite their equal ability to pay.
Both of these institutional policies reverberated through the second half of the 20th century to create enormous disparities in education, living conditions and wealth.
In the long run, denying systemic racism helps neither Black people nor white people. But as Cal Thomas might say, it was nothing personal.
Robert Goldberg
Greensboro
Of course it matters
There’s an explanation I’m reading today from both our lieutenant governor and the U.S. House minority leader that the views expressed and actions taken before a person comes into public office should in no way reflect who they are now that they’ve become a member of our government. And to hold them to that standard is just plain wrong on our part. How unfair and judgmental.
Well, to that I would say rubbish. All that we are every day of our lives, in our words and actions, and how we conduct ourselves, is who we are tomorrow and the next day, no matter what new job or circumstance we encounter. That is character, and we build on that structure from our childhood on, one brick at a time.
Certainly we change over time, learning as we go. And surely we can feel regret over wrong turns taken, and ask for forgiveness and understanding. Yet that is not what we are seeing from Mark Robinson or from Marjorie Taylor Greene at this time.
May they find the strength — and character — to step up to that level.
William Yaner
Jamestown
Teacher safety
I understand the importance of children being in school, as well as the importance of their safety. I don’t understand why no one realizes the importance of the safety of teachers.
If kids go back they need teachers. You would think that, with all of this concern, people would expect for teachers to be vaccinated first, even before thinking of the return.
Soooo, have you wondered why we now have a major teacher shortage? Other states have teachers in plan 1B. North Carolina does not.
Carl Lennon
Browns Summit
Like concert tickets
There are probably hundreds of old ladies like me (I'm 82) who have struggled to get a COVID vaccine appointment not too far from where I live and who have very limited knowledge of how to navigate the online procedure to get one.
Little did I know that the rules are similar to booking a rock concert ticket by constantly staying online and clicking one's heart out until something finally locks in.
It's nice that Walgreens will step in with some times but three bouncing balls told me "Sorry, come back later." To add insult to injury, it required registering with Walgreens so they can load me up with useless ads.
There must be a better, less rigid system of reaching out to seniors who are the most vulnerable to COVID and now have to fight "the system" as well as the fear of the disease.
Ann McGlashan
Jamestown
Smearing the GOP
I find it pathetic that your paper prints hate-filled opinion writers like Kathleen Parker from the failing Washington Post. Her recent ignorant rant (Feb. 3) about the GOP deserving death and conservatism becoming a halfway house for ruffians, insurrectionists and renegade warriors is the epitome of liberal stupidity and ignorance.
She labels the 74 million-plus who voted for Trump as domestic terrorists, racists and demagogues, full of myths and lies, and a herd of seething, primitive barbarians. What happened on Jan. 6 at the Capitol was sad and not supported by the majority of Trump supporters, by conservatives or by Trump.
Where was she during the destruction in Portland, Seattle and Chicago over the past year by real domestic terrorists?
There was nothing but absolute silence on her part. This rhetoric and venom spewed from so-called writers like Parker deserves no place in your paper.
D.C. Bedner