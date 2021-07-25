Sunday's letters

At risk
Being unvaccinated puts you and others at risk. Since vaccines became available, one only needs to look at the drop in COVID numbers to understand their positive impact.
Currently, the top four states where the new delta variant is increasing at an alarming rate are: Arkansas, Missouri, Florida and Nevada. In red states, the virus is surging much more than in Democratic-leaning states. Republicans are disproportionately becoming seriously ill or dying.
Consider the misinformation that has been spewed from many Republican leaders and the disastrous results. Vaccination rates are rising in some states as the unvaccinated begin to realize the truth.
Recently, Sean Hannity and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have expressed confidence in the vaccines and are urging people to get vaccinations. (Why couldn’t they have does that earlier?)
Here in America, the vaccines are safe and readily available. They are the No. 1 deterrent to more death and destruction. It is the only real alternative to masking, lost jobs, closed schools and social distancing. Haven’t we had enough of that?
Please, do your part for yourself, your family, your friends and your country. Stop listening to politicians and get your doctor’s advice.
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
The root problem
Let’s get to the root problem and forget the political correctness garbage.
The problems in America are basically due to kicking God’s Word to the curb and relying on so-called “progressiveness.” The results are glorification of sinful sexual practices and destruction of God’s ordained marriage and family.
God’s Word in no way states that fleshly desires cancel what He has declared as sin. Out-of-wedlock births run over 30% for whites, over 45% for Hispanics, and, sadly, over 70% for Blacks. Is it any mystery why young Black males seek male affirmation through gangs and violence because of no fathers? All of the well-intentioned government/individual efforts will have little effect as long as the family is in disarray.
Add to this Hollywood’s gangster movies, filthy hip-hop lyrics and the desire to be “cool” by playing with drugs and you have a minefield of destruction as evidenced by the drive-by shootings all over America.
By the way, I was raised by a single mother.
Larry Allgood
Sophia
Reparations necessary
The July 22 letter “Show me the money” refers to reparations and compares the Holocaust to slavery. The writer remarks that Jews should also receive reparations because the Holocaust was “just as bad.”
The Holocaust was horrible, but it did not last for 200 years, did not create a Jim Crow society, and does not live in our policies and institutions today.
To state that people today have not been affected by slavery and therefore do not deserve reparations (whether in the form of money or in the form of equalizing policies), is disingenuous, myopic and uninformed. No matter our race, we ALL live with the effects of slavery, and if those of us who have benefitted from our entitled status fail to recognize our entitlement, our society will never be equal or equitable.
Our country was built on the backs of slaves and Indigenous people, and white people continue to reap the benefits while Black, Indigenous and other people of color struggle to even be recognized as having value. It is time that we fully acknowledge this dichotomy within ourselves and our country. We MUST acknowledge this reality if we want our country to truly be who we claim to be.
Kathy Kirkpatrick
Greensboro
Turn it off
Please turn off the faucet that feeds news about Trump. I’m so sick of his lies and BS that I don’t even open any headline with his name in the title. Please ignore him, his supporters and Fox News, none of which are newsworthy.
Trish McDermott
Browns Summit
Thumb of control
I agree with N.C. High School Athletic Association’s commissioner Que Tucker’s assessment of the Republican-infected state legislature’s plan to dissolve the governing body of the NCHSAA. If Tucker was white and male, there would not be an issue. The legislature is attempting to politicize an organization that is best left as it is.
The Republican legislators are trying, at every opportunity, to put the thumb of control on every aspect of North Carolina life. It is unnecessary and it is wrong on every level that comes to mind. Just leave it alone.
Judith A. Walters
Reidsville
The writer is the chair of the Democratic Party of Guilford County.