Sunday's letters

Reparations necessary

The July 22 letter “Show me the money” refers to reparations and compares the Holocaust to slavery. The writer remarks that Jews should also receive reparations because the Holocaust was “just as bad.”

The Holocaust was horrible, but it did not last for 200 years, did not create a Jim Crow society, and does not live in our policies and institutions today.

To state that people today have not been affected by slavery and therefore do not deserve reparations (whether in the form of money or in the form of equalizing policies), is disingenuous, myopic and uninformed. No matter our race, we ALL live with the effects of slavery, and if those of us who have benefitted from our entitled status fail to recognize our entitlement, our society will never be equal or equitable.

Our country was built on the backs of slaves and Indigenous people, and white people continue to reap the benefits while Black, Indigenous and other people of color struggle to even be recognized as having value. It is time that we fully acknowledge this dichotomy within ourselves and our country. We MUST acknowledge this reality if we want our country to truly be who we claim to be.

Kathy Kirkpatrick