Sunday's letters

Listen to the students
We, the undersigned, stand in support of students at Elon School of Law in their efforts to make Elon a more just and equitable university, offering a safe environment for all. They make a compelling case for removing the portrait of former Mayor Jim Melvin. In light of the effect this portrait has had, and will have, on students, staff and faculty, particularly those from marginalized and Black communities, Elon should honor this request.
Greensboro is a site of historic movements for justice, including the fight for racial justice; it is ironic that a portrait so harmful to so many remains in a space so close to the International Civil Rights Museum, a symbol of the fight students — particularly those from N.C. A&T State University and Bennett College — waged on injustice, which is, in no small part, related to the events of Nov 3, 1979.
Once again, students lead the call for justice; we should listen to their wisdom.
Sherry Giles
Asheville
The writer is a faculty member at Guilford College. This letter also was is signed by "Reclaiming Democracy" faculty Spoma Jovanovic, UNCG; Sherry Giles, Guilford College; Dan Malotky, Greensboro College; Derick Smith, N.C. A&T; Stephen Bloch-Schulman, Elon University; and Karla McLucas, Bennett College.
Victim-blaming
Immediately after the Nov. 3, 1979, killings, the Greensboro Record and others referred to the event as an “ambush” and a “massacre.” This is what people concluded after seeing what happened with their own eyes.
Overnight, after Mayor Jim Melvin applied pressure, the narrative changed to a “shootout.” Melvin perpetrated the lie that the participants were “outsiders.” This ignored the fact that the victims were local organizers of white and Black workers at Cone Mills. It is no accident that they were the targets that day. As is often the case, Ku Klux Klan terrorism served the purposes of the wealthy and powerful.
Mr. Melvin, after 40-plus years, is still blaming the victims and has yet to acknowledge the proven fact that police and city officials had prior knowledge of the deadly Klan attack.
The Greensboro Massacre remains the only case in U.S. history where a municipal police department and the Ku Klux Klan were found jointly liable for wrongful death. It is a great stain on the history of this city and will remain so until the truth is recognized. My gratitude goes to the Elon law students who are doing just that.
Gary Kenton
Greensboro
Wrong number
A letter on Thursday (March 25) falsely claimed that an AR-15 can fire 800 rounds per minute. An AR is a semi-automatic rifle that can fire only as fast as you can pull the trigger. So the writer is telling us he can pull a trigger 13 times per second! A typical magazine holds 30 rounds, so how do we get to 800?
Either the data was purposely misleading or the writer's knowledge about firearms is very limited. Lies or exaggerations do not help in our fight for gun safety.
Jerry Baumgartner
Greensboro
The writer is right. A correction appeared in Friday's newspaper.
Sick cartoon
There is something deep down wrong with the News & Record — you are sick.
A recent editorial cartoon (March 25) pictures The Thinker sitting on a pedestal marked "GOP" and wondering, “Now how do I make it harder for minorities to vote?” Surrounding the statue are obviously dead people lying around with a rifle in the background.
This is going way too far. To even suggest that this is how the GOP thinks is absurd and sick.
You need to step back and evaluate your staff and administration. It's unbelievable that you would print such a thing. I hope you have the guts to print this and the guts to take a step back on your positions.
Dave Stump
Stokesdale
'Everybody In'
General Motors has a new ad campaign to promote a zero emissions future. Its televised version ends with the words “Everybody In” lighting up the screen. That's a slogan that works for more than GM. It’s a good one for the future of health care.
In health care debates, “Everybody In” describes "Improved Medicare for All." This is the reform also known as single-payer, universal insurance coverage. It would grant access to every American, regardless of age, income or employment. More Americans will be covered at lower costs to taxpayers, concluded the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office in a recent analysis.
An Improved Medicare for All bill, HR 1976, was introduced in Congress last week. Its co-author, Rep. Debbie Dingell, a self-described Michigan “car girl,” cited her passion to protect fair playing fields for American manufacturing as the rationale for Medicare for All. We’re competing in a global marketplace against companies not paying for expensive, employer-based insurance, she said.