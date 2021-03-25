Sunday's letters

Victim-blaming

Immediately after the Nov. 3, 1979, killings, the Greensboro Record and others referred to the event as an “ambush” and a “massacre.” This is what people concluded after seeing what happened with their own eyes.

Overnight, after Mayor Jim Melvin applied pressure, the narrative changed to a “shootout.” Melvin perpetrated the lie that the participants were “outsiders.” This ignored the fact that the victims were local organizers of white and Black workers at Cone Mills. It is no accident that they were the targets that day. As is often the case, Ku Klux Klan terrorism served the purposes of the wealthy and powerful.

Mr. Melvin, after 40-plus years, is still blaming the victims and has yet to acknowledge the proven fact that police and city officials had prior knowledge of the deadly Klan attack.

The Greensboro Massacre remains the only case in U.S. history where a municipal police department and the Ku Klux Klan were found jointly liable for wrongful death. It is a great stain on the history of this city and will remain so until the truth is recognized. My gratitude goes to the Elon law students who are doing just that.

Gary Kenton