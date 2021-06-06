Sunday's letters

Since November, I have read in articles in your paper, more than 100 times, saying things such as Donald Trump or his supporters have claimed "without evidence" that there was fraudulent activity in the 2020 election. And these were not opinion pieces; they were presented as "news" articles, many of them by The Associated Press. So let's look at some other headlines the media had about a year ago:

From Forbes: "No, science clearly shows that COVID-19 wasn't leaked from a Wuhan lab."

The New York Times: "Sen. Tom Cotton repeats fringe theory of coronavirus origins." This 'fringe theory' was that it came from a lab in China.

The Washington Post: "Tom Cotton keeps repeating a coronavirus theory that was already debunked."

But now, a year later, it comes out that many leading medical experts are renewing their call to investigate whether this virus did indeed come from a lab in China. Back then, anyone who dared to say this was labeled a conspiracy theorist, a racist, a xenophobe or a deplorable. It turns out these headlines were wrong.

I would imagine if these same crack reporters started to dig, they might indeed find some evidence.

Fred Pearlman