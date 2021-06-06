Sunday's letters

The failed merger
Only a few individuals will know why the merger talks between Cone Health and Sentara ended. A less-than-optimal outcome in Asheville is likely one reason, but there are many others. Public statements are understandably rarely if ever transparent.
Importantly, the present does not need to define the future. Cone Health has always had within its grasp the ability to be the best health care system in North Carolina. The investment in people that began with CEO Terry Akin's arrival here has led to significant talent coming and not leaving (we have seen that in cardiovascular services) and can lead to unlimited possibilities if we leverage those advantages. An alignment of community/health system interests, bright minds, grit and big thinking could lead to unlimited possibilities for this community we all cherish. Keeping health philanthropy local is a start.
I am not losing any sleep over the failed merger. I see a bright future ahead if we believe it!
Thomas D. Stuckey, M.D., FACC, FSCAI
Greensboro
The writer is medical director of the LeBauer-Brodie Center for Cardiovascular Research.
Who's credible?
Since November, I have read in articles in your paper, more than 100 times, saying things such as Donald Trump or his supporters have claimed "without evidence" that there was fraudulent activity in the 2020 election. And these were not opinion pieces; they were presented as "news" articles, many of them by The Associated Press. So let's look at some other headlines the media had about a year ago:
From Forbes: "No, science clearly shows that COVID-19 wasn't leaked from a Wuhan lab."
The New York Times: "Sen. Tom Cotton repeats fringe theory of coronavirus origins." This 'fringe theory' was that it came from a lab in China.
The Washington Post: "Tom Cotton keeps repeating a coronavirus theory that was already debunked."
But now, a year later, it comes out that many leading medical experts are renewing their call to investigate whether this virus did indeed come from a lab in China. Back then, anyone who dared to say this was labeled a conspiracy theorist, a racist, a xenophobe or a deplorable. It turns out these headlines were wrong.
I would imagine if these same crack reporters started to dig, they might indeed find some evidence.
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro
Truth vs. lies
The letter "On critical thinking" (June 3) touts Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his efforts to address "misinformation and disinformation" in the U.S. education system. The writer states, "Mr. Mayorkas is promoting critical thinking skills — the ability to clearly and thoroughly differentiate fact from fiction, truth from lies, and weak ideological assertions from reality."
I found that statement quite rich in humor, as Mr. Mayorkas told Martha Raddatz in a March 21 ABC news interview, "The border is closed, the border is secure." He also said during a House Appropriations Committee meeting on May 26 that "the border is closed."
He said this with a straight face, despite irrefutable video evidence of migrants crossing the border by the thousands daily, with many being packed into overcrowded detention facilities. Perhaps the letter writer hasn't seen these images, as many media outlets ignore the border crisis, or "challenge," as the Biden administration calls it.
Secretary Mayorkas is one of the last people who should be lecturing us or our children about fact from fiction or truth from lies.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
Precious open spaces
I enjoyed the May 25 News & Record article by Richard Barron about Guilford County's Richardson-Taylor Preserve. This is a jewel in the system of 14 preserves totaling about 1,800 acres, a network of “passive parks” in every corner of the county. Besides Richardson-Taylor, several other preserves are open to the public, including Cascades in the northwest, Bold Moon in the northeast and Safewright in the southwest.
The history of this system is that, at the urging of a small group of residents in 2000, the county established a land-preservation program in 2001 and an Open Space Committee of volunteers was established. Working with a part-time staff person, it first successfully lobbied for the establishment of Haw River State Park, which we enjoy today. Then, with the passage of a $10 million bond issue in 2004, the committee began assessing properties for acquisition. Committee members walked many miles on dozens of parcels to see if they met open space preservation criteria.
Sadly, the Open Space Committee was disbanded and the land-acquisition program was ended in 2014. I urge the county's newly elected Board of Commissioners to reinstate that program. I'm betting that many of the volunteers who worked on that effort will come out of “retirement” to assist a renewed preservation initiative.
Jack Jezorek
High Point
What are they hiding?
Once again Republicans have perpetrated their evil. They blocked an investigation into Jan 6.
What are they trying to hide?
The truth would set us free. I expect that it would show that some Republicans incited an attempted violent coup. It may also show how many Republicans helped plan and aid the Jan 6 insurrectionists.
Are these the people you want to hold office?
Rita Wilson
Asheboro