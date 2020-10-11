Sunday's letters

Second chances…

Except in Republican circles, there is great disappointment in the revelation that Cal Cunningham has opened a crack in the trust of his constituency and, most of all, his family and friends. He was thought to have an excellent chance of becoming one of North Carolina’s two U.S. senators. His bad judgment has certainly put that in jeopardy. It may have also put Democratic control of the Senate out of reach.

Is it incumbent upon us, as voters, to consider that Cunningham may have learned his lesson? After all, he is running against Thom Tillis who is a staunch supporter of President Trump who, as we all know, is no paragon of fidelity, truth and order. Tillis and Republicans have launched ads playing up Cunningham’s lapse in judgment but there is not a peep about Trump’s many documented escapades. (We should all be aware of his record for the last four years.) Hypocrisy at its best!

Please consider voting for Cal Cunningham in spite of his recent transgression. While that kind of behavior cannot be condoned or admired, voters should consider Tillis’s record and his total support of an “off-the-rails” administration. The question for voters is: “Does Cal Cunningham deserve another chance?”

Miriam Hamill