Politics over students

I am writing in support of Mr. Michael Logan’s appointment to represent the District 3 on the Guilford County Board of Education.

The board’s chair, Deena Hayes-Greene, and the other Democrats on the board are choosing to disregard their oaths of office and to resort to partisan politics. Unfortunately, Mr. Logan has been entangled in their power trip and is being denied his rightful place on the board. It begs the question: Just what are they afraid of?

I have known Michael for more than 25 years and can attest to his character and his concern for his students. He has an over-20-year, unblemished employment record with Guilford County Schools.

Perhaps it his conservative outlook concerning the lack of security and the waste in the system that gives them cause for concern. It would seem to me that his teaching experience and knowledge of the system would be welcomed by the board to help fix these and other problems so that more time and money could be spent on educating our next generation.

It is unfortunate that this board has chosen politics over the students. Let’s hope they come to their senses.

What a missed opportunity.

Lee Haywood

Greensboro

Opportunity knocks

Dear Republicans:

You have dishonored yourselves with the entirety of the Trump debacle, the crazy conspiracy theories and lies, and the rampant corruption (welfare for the rich). Is it any wonder that you underperformed in both 2020 and last November?

What’s more, you continue to harass and reject the honest, rational members of your own party, calling them “Republicans in name only” (RINOS). Time to reform!

First, ditch Trump and all his ilk, and, for God’s sake, stop with the demeaning, self-destructive conspiracy garbage.

You are being presented with a huge political gift. Democrats, with all their ultra-liberal zeal, are jumping off a cliff, and the entire national media are helping them. They think they have another George Floyd with whom to fan the flames of race, although neither the leaders in Memphis, nor most of the police involved in Tyre Nichols’ death, are the right color.

Best of all, they are once again pushing the insanity of “slavery reparations”! The more you hear about H.R. 40, the better!

And don’t forget our foggy, octogenarian president, who intends to run again. You could be looking at a clean sweep in 2024 if you will simply return to what you do best: honest, decent conservatism.

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Time will tell

Donald Trump’s classified documents time line:

May 6, 2021— The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) makes a request to Trump for missing presidential records.

Jan. 18, 2022 — After five months, NARA receives 15 boxes of records from Trump that had been taken to Mar-a-Lago, including highly classified documents intermingled with other records.

Jan. 31, 2022 — NARA issues a statement that some of the records it received from Mar-a-Lago included paper records that had been torn up by Trump.

May 11, 2022 — DOJ issues grand jury subpoena seeking additional documents that NARA knows Trump has. A DOJ attorney also sends a letter to Trump’s lawyer asking for a sworn statement from a Trump representative that any documents provided in response to the subpoena “represent all responsive records.” Trump lawyers comply.

Aug. 5, 2022 — A federal judge signs a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago.

Aug. 8, 2022 — The FBI executes a search at Mar-a-Lago that lasts nine hours, recovering “13,000 documents totaling approximately 22,000 pages, some marked Top Secret.” Thirteen boxes are marked classified.

So, Trump’s classified documents were recovered after 15 months. After a court-ordered subpoena and after an executed federal search warrant.

Biden turned over the documents discovered in his old office to the National Archives immediately upon discovery.

Exactly the same thing?

Steve Gilley

Reidsville

Speaker series

The inaugural Speaker Series from the International Civil Rights Center & Museum will debut this month in Greensboro at Bennett College, UNCG and Guilford College. It is a wonderful collaboration between nationally and internationally known speakers, the museum and our local colleges and universities.

Yet, the News & Record has chosen to ignore these events completely. The speakers include Andrew Young (Feb. 8, UNCG), Johnnetta Cole (Feb. 15, Bennett College), the Rev. James Lawson (Feb. 22, Guilford College) and the Rev. Al Sharpton (TBD at Bennett). Sharpton’s appearance last week was postponed due to his delivering of Tyre Nichols’ eulogy.

Please rectify this omission by publishing these important events and details about where our community can shine and see positive news.

Pat Levitin

Greensboro