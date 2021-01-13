Sunday's letters

Cowardly GOP
The House of Representatives' Republican seditionists are terrified of telling their cult that the 2020 presidential election was free and fair. President-elect Joe Biden clearly won.
These same cowardly representatives were calling for the impeachment of President Trump to be dropped because it will lead to more violence by radicalized domestic terrorists. These terrorists attacked our Capitol. They killed and injured police.
These terrorists stole and damaged the people's property. They gravely disrespected the American people. They insulted every patriotic citizen of this country.
Shame on the Republican seditionists in the House of Representatives; they know full well that we do not negotiate with terrorists. And we will not let threats of violence interfere with the people's business of impeaching and convicting the worst president this country has had.
America does not back down from terrorists, and we will not allow them to stop the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris.
These Republican Representatives are cowards and traitors to our country and, ironically, are scared of their own constituents. They are so frightened that they go along with the lies and refuse to address the truth with their Republican constituency.
Shame, shame, shame on them. My hope is that they will be ousted from Congress or, at the minimum, censured.
Lisa Fullington
Greensboro
Isolating Cuba
The recent decision by the U.S. to put Cuba back on the “state terrorist” list is another sad effort to demonize this nation. The designation not only placates angry Miami Cubans and their political sponsors, but also complicates President-elect Biden’s intent to re-engage with the Cuban government.
Cuba has suffered from a U.S. economic blockade for more than 60 years. The last four years, this blockade has been viciously strengthened. Many Cubans are now without required daily necessities. Also, the pandemic has brought Cuba’s tourist industry to a halt, greatly impacting its private sector.
In the midst of this pandemic and economic stranglehold, Cuba has responded with a spirit of international solidarity. Since 2005, the Henry Reeve Medical Brigades have sent doctors to serve all over the world. During 2020, medical personnel have been sent to more than 40 countries, working with health professionals in host countries as they fight the impacts of COVID-19.
Having traveled to Cuba on seven occasions, we find the idea of Cuba sponsoring terrorism absurd. By further isolating and antagonizing Cuba, the U.S. simply reveals its bullying tendencies.
For six decades efforts to demonize Cuba have failed. Perhaps it’s time, instead, to love our neighbor.
The Rev. Thomas I. Warren
Kimberly G. Miller
Greensboro
The writers are directors of the United Church of Christ Cuba Study Seminar.
Well done
A huge thank you to Cone Health for the well-organized COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sunday at the Green Valley Campus. From the moment you entered the parking lot, there was someone with you every step of the way, from directing you to a parking space until the moment you walked out of the building.
I probably encountered at least 20 very caring and very professional people. And numerous times, I was thanked for my patience!
Donna Barrier
Greensboro
A model for others
As a recent recipient of the first COVID-19 vaccine shot, I send congratulations to the Guilford County health department and Mount Zion Baptist Church for a very successful partnership formed to implement administrating the COVID-19 vaccine. The entire COVID-19 operation by this partnership was extremely well-organized.