Sunday's letters

Cowardly GOP

The House of Representatives' Republican seditionists are terrified of telling their cult that the 2020 presidential election was free and fair. President-elect Joe Biden clearly won.

These same cowardly representatives were calling for the impeachment of President Trump to be dropped because it will lead to more violence by radicalized domestic terrorists. These terrorists attacked our Capitol. They killed and injured police.

These terrorists stole and damaged the people's property. They gravely disrespected the American people. They insulted every patriotic citizen of this country.

Shame on the Republican seditionists in the House of Representatives; they know full well that we do not negotiate with terrorists. And we will not let threats of violence interfere with the people's business of impeaching and convicting the worst president this country has had.

America does not back down from terrorists, and we will not allow them to stop the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris.