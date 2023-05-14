Tragic anniversary

Five years ago this month, Greensboro and the nation woke up to learn of the horrific apartment fire that killed five Black refugee children. In the immediate aftermath there were many questions about housing safety and responsibility.

I knew almost all the parties involved because I had worked with Beth McKee-Huger, then director of Greensboro Housing Coalition, to convince families to move from the dangerous units many years before the fire. I aso helped negotiate the return of Guilford College scholars to open a community center in one of the units in the fall of 2017, and I knew the workings of the various agencies and offices connected with refugee resettlement.

Because people instinctively look for the good in the midst of tragedy I can report that the children’s deaths did spark significant attitude changes in our city. Housing affordability and safety are now more clearly linked to issues such as poverty, social and economic status, and the ZIP code you live in. A healthy and thriving city cannot exist without responsible officials required to answer for the well-being of residents regardless of their legal status.

As time goes on, however, we risk conveniently assigning all responsibility to the notorious landlord family while other actors were allowed to excuse themselves. Today, Greensboro’s internationalism and diversity are a source of pride, with words like “equity” and “inclusion” regularly repeated by those who enjoy their benefits. That has been a high price for refugee families to pay.

Andrew Young

Greensboro

Yes. It’s personal.

Rep. Jon Hardister says he understands that abortion “is a deeply personal topic and I respect opinions on both sides of the discussion.”

However, he firmly stands behind the new legislation restricting abortion access.

At what point did he and the other legislators determine that they are able to handle “deeply personal” decisions better than those who are directly affected by them? How does this respect people “on both sides”?

I would prefer that Mr. Hardister and the rest of our representatives mind their own uteruses.

Amy Anderson

Winston Salem

Bad ... and good

Lewis Pitts (“War is not the answer … not now, not ever,” Monday May 8) is certainly right when he says that we, as a nation, have done many things of which we should be ashamed. We have also done many things of which we can be proud, and saving the world from the Nazis is something for which this English-born American can’t thank his adopted country enough.

About his dislike of NATO, Mr. Pitts might reflect that he’s in agreement with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. He also forgot to mention who invaded Ukraine last year. It wasn’t NATO.

Tony Davies

Greensboro

Biden’s age

Yes, Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger are older, just like President Biden. But that’s where the similarities ends. Richard Groves, author of the “Rock of Ages” article in Sunday’s paper (May 7) is the misinformed, not Nikki Haley.

Messrs. McCartney and Jagger are performing songs that they have practiced thousands of times. They could do these songs in their sleep. And they are only performing a couple of nights a week, if that.

On the other hand, Biden is subjected to something different each hour and is supposed to be on duty 24/7. But Biden’s cognitive ability is obviously in decline. That’s why he doesn’t do press conferences. He can barely read his teleprompter. Everything has to be scripted.

In my opinion, Mr. Groves is trying to misinform. Not Nikki Haley.

James Martin

High Point

Stay out of it

I am outraged but rarely surprised at the audacity of some legislators to exploit and violate the public trust. The latest of these are the ways that they willfully and readily manipulate the law.

Is it really alright for North Carolina Republican lawmakers to pass laws to benefit their choice for the Guilford County Board of Education? Is that what a legislative body is about? Should they spend time writing laws to get their way on any policymaking body?

We must not let the Republican legislature deny us the right to vote for our public officials, or for things that should come to a referendum, when it does not please them. Our Board of Education was put into office by the people of our county; its actions should not be overridden for political advantage.

The Republicans’ actions are both objectionable and antithetical to the interests of both children and voters. We deserve better.

Monica Walker

Greensboro