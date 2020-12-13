Sunday's letters

Drop Pitts
Will the News & Record please stop publishing columns by Leonard Pitts?
I do not dispute his right to continue to express his ideas in another forum; I simply do not want to continue to see his material in the N&R.
I would not object to another liberal columnist replacing him — as if you need more liberal output on your editorial pages — but please replace him with someone else, liberal or conservative.
Pitts is like a broken record: About all he can do is to criticize President Donald Trump and Republicans. I find his writing tiresome and whiny. His writing is rarely positive; it is mostly critical of some aspect of the United States. What is most sickening is that it is grievance-oriented: He always has a grievance about some person or persons or about some event past or present.
A recent Pitts headline was “Time to break our Trump addiction.”
To paraphrase, I say the time has come to break the N&R’s Pitts addiction.
The time is now for a “Pitt stop.”
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
Cancel culture
As a progressive, I cringe when I see the bylines for George Will, Marc Thiessen, Cal Thomas, Charles Davenport, Romaine Worster, et al.
I do read them. It’s important that I see what the regressives have to say.
I do keep a bottle of anti-nausea pills near, just in case.
After I pull up my gobsmacked chin, there is one thing I don’t do. I don’t write the paper and with great fanfare threaten to “cancel my subscription!” I understand and appreciate that the paper needs to allow for various viewpoints.
Otherwise, they would be like, quelle horreur, the regressive silos of Fox, Newsmax and One America News. This may explain why, “You commies! I’m going to stop reading you!” is such a regressive predilection.
After the satisfying, delusional, warm bath of the aforementioned “news” channels, just a toe-dip into the cold truth and reality of the Greensboro News & Record must be a shock.
W. Scott Parker III
Greensboro
Why Trump lost
There’s no reason to dream up conspiracies by some shadowy Deep State to explain why Mr. Trump lost the late election, even as nationwide the Democrats did worse than expected.
There’s a much simpler explanation, and anyone driving round my largely Republican neighborhood could have seen it. Many yards held signs for the entire Republican ticket, from Senate all the way down, but not for Mr. Trump.
These good people weren’t part of the Deep State; they just didn’t like Mr. Trump.
Tony Davies
Greensboro
Trump's game
Apparently, the Trump legal strategy for overturning the election is based on the principle “Heads I win, tails you lose."
Financially, this principle is equivalent to arguing that one’s account can’t possibly be overdrawn because you still have checks left. According to Trump, he couldn’t have lost if his supporters did not vote for Biden. Indeed, how could Trump have lost given all the measures that were taken to suppress the vote, increase the COVID danger of in-person voting, promote conspiracies about absentee ballots, intimidate poll workers, coerce state officials to invalidate ballots, and appoint Rudy Giuliani to head his legal team. And yet, despite all the Trump talking “heads” and fictional tales, the electoral coin toss came up Biden.
Irrespective of how you voted, your vote has counted every time it was counted and recounted again. Though this election may have magnified our political differences, those differences represent opposite sides of the same indivisible coin.
It’s high time for both sides to accept the results of the coin toss, and to take the field against the dire threats facing our nation. Let us begin.
Howard Becker
Greensboro
Awed and moved
The election is over and it's important to recognize the voters and the various boards of elections. We should never take for granted the significance of both. As Susan B. Anthony once said: "Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it." And use it we did.
In this time of COVID, I was awed and moved as a record number of Americans made their mark on history by exercising their vital responsibility as citizens of this country. Their collective voices have been heard as they chose those they wish to lead them in the years ahead.
Billie Eilish, singer and songwriter, captured it this way: "We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend upon it, because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves."
And the long hours logged by boards of elections to ensure a fair election and that every vote that was cast and should be counted, was counted.
The tasks that they and poll workers performed were done with efficiency and integrity and those efforts embody the very soul of our democracy and help guarantee that our constitutional republic and its traditions will long endure.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
