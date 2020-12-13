Sunday's letters

It’s high time for both sides to accept the results of the coin toss, and to take the field against the dire threats facing our nation. Let us begin.

Howard Becker

Greensboro

Awed and moved

The election is over and it's important to recognize the voters and the various boards of elections. We should never take for granted the significance of both. As Susan B. Anthony once said: "Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it." And use it we did.

In this time of COVID, I was awed and moved as a record number of Americans made their mark on history by exercising their vital responsibility as citizens of this country. Their collective voices have been heard as they chose those they wish to lead them in the years ahead.

Billie Eilish, singer and songwriter, captured it this way: "We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend upon it, because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves."

And the long hours logged by boards of elections to ensure a fair election and that every vote that was cast and should be counted, was counted.