Sunday's letters

Keep the name

There’s an elegant solution to N.C. A&T’s problem with Morrison Hall:

Keep the name but declare that it honors not Cameron Morrison, the racism-stained governor, but Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, the Black novelist.

A precedent involving another renounced North Carolinian can be found in Seattle, of all places. In 1986, King County overnight shed its namesake, William Rufus DeVane King, a slave-holding Sampson County native and 1852 vice presidential candidate. His replacement: Martin Luther King Jr.

Would N.C. A&T not appreciate a similar upgrade?

Lew Powell

Charlotte

Vote him out

If reasonable observers had doubts about the urgency of getting rid of President Trump, Tuesday’s presidential debate should bolster that need. While I am not convinced that Joe Biden is the best candidate that Democrats could have chosen, I strongly feel that, despite occasional irresistible pressure from central left figures like Bernie Sanders, he will be considerably better for the nation than Trump.