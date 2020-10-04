Sunday's letters

Keep the name
There’s an elegant solution to N.C. A&T’s problem with Morrison Hall:
Keep the name but declare that it honors not Cameron Morrison, the racism-stained governor, but Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, the Black novelist.
A precedent involving another renounced North Carolinian can be found in Seattle, of all places. In 1986, King County overnight shed its namesake, William Rufus DeVane King, a slave-holding Sampson County native and 1852 vice presidential candidate. His replacement: Martin Luther King Jr.
Would N.C. A&T not appreciate a similar upgrade?
Lew Powell
Charlotte
Vote him out
If reasonable observers had doubts about the urgency of getting rid of President Trump, Tuesday’s presidential debate should bolster that need. While I am not convinced that Joe Biden is the best candidate that Democrats could have chosen, I strongly feel that, despite occasional irresistible pressure from central left figures like Bernie Sanders, he will be considerably better for the nation than Trump.
There are several areas where urgent steps are essential for our survival as a vibrant democracy. Race relations have been set back by years or decades. The coronavirus crisis is not expected to be under control even with strict adherence to scientists’ pleas for precautionary measures. Recent decisions by Florida and other states to open schools and public places are certain to exacerbate the impact. Trump’s dismal failure to prevent thousands of deaths, his irresponsible insistence on public rallies, and his mistaken belief that we have turned the corner on the pandemic require new leadership to prevent more unnecessary deaths.
We desperately need bipartisan solutions to problems related to health care, immigration, climate change and the unemployment resulting from the pandemic. I am convinced that Trump is not equipped to tackle these seemingly intractable problems.
A new leader, therefore, deserves a chance.
Suresh Chandra
Greensboro
From the top down
“The head of the fish rots from the top.”
In 2016, Trump commenced the American rot by openly asking, and subsequently obtaining, Russian assistance during the presidential election. The aid rendered was with the apparent blessing of the GOP because of its silence and investigative dalliance.
The infection spread through xenophobic policies and minority repression spawned from within the Oval Office. Advisers who spoke truth to power were replaced with amoral toadies who weaken the nation’s rule by constitutional law. Preferring conspiracy theories, witchcraft to scientific fact, and outright lies, tens of thousands of Americans were needlessly allowed to die from COVID-19 while the president claimed all was well because “the stock market was up.”
The president has now openly told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” as he called for an army of “poll watchers,” a term synonymous within white supremacy for voter suppression.
“There (comes) a time when the operation of the machine becomes so odious that you’ve got to put your body upon the gears and levers, and you’ve got to make it stop” (from the movie, "The Post," 2017).
Is America better off than four years ago? Do we wish to continue under Trumpian rule?
Vote!
John Dickey
Greensboro
Dismayed
We’ve subscribed to this paper for more than 40 years and are dismayed and disappointed in its slow and steady decline.
The latest, in addition to all the other atrophy, is your cleaving out Ed Hardin, Jeff Mills, the weekly “joke panel" and Editor Cindy Loman. Yet Leonard Pitts’ regular hateful vitriol continues. Really?
I can’t imagine mornings without the newspaper and a cup of coffee but that day appears to be looming.
Doug Swanson
Greensboro
To love America
In my mind, the United States of America has always been unique among nations and more than a place on the map.
America was born from ideas of freedom, equality and justice. As such, it has always stood apart from all other countries that are formed from geography and military power. America has served as a beacon of light and hope to the world even while imperfectly striving to “form a more perfect union."
To love America is to love those selfsame ideals for everyone.
To love America is to love our fellow man, to uphold truth and to have compassion for one another.
To love America is to care about the environment we all live in and what it will be in the future.
To love America is to stand against those that do not honor those principles.
In our current political environment, you cannot love America and vote for Donald Trump or Republicans this election. From top to bottom, Republicans have demonstrated their contempt for their fellow man by their own words and actions. There is no longer any doubt of their intentions and we must demand a change for the better.
Vote for Democrats and our future.
Jade Osborne
Greensboro
The Democrats' power grab
The Democrats are threatening a brazen and naked power grab.
They warn of abolishing the Electoral College, packing the Supreme Court, eliminating the Senate filibuster and ridiculously giving Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico statehood.
Abolishing the Electoral College, established in Article 2, Section 1, of the Constitution, would effectively allow California and New York to choose every president, disenfranchising half the country, especially those in red and purple states.
Packing the Supreme Court, as FDR unsuccessfully tried, is an attempt to circumvent the elected legislative branch, robbing citizens of their lawmaking power.
Eliminating the filibuster would destroy the deliberative nature of the Senate, silencing the voices and wishes of 49% of the country.
Giving D.C. statehood would give one city with population of just 600,000 the same voting power as North Carolina. D.C. and Puerto Rico are assuredly Democratic, granting Democrats new, unearned and illicit legislative power.
This is a frenzied lust for power from Democrats, who cannot win elections or pass laws within the established and accepted structure, and who want to legislate from the bench, rather than follow and interpret written law.
If Democrats cannot legally enact their more radical ideas, they will shamelessly cheat and change the rules.
Stephen O'Connell
Greensboro
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!