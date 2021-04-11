Sunday's letters

We have been the great melting pot, the “Land of Opportunity” for all races, creeds and colors. America won’t survive if America the Beautiful is perceived as America the Evil. The actions of the few should not be accepted to be the deeply held belief in fairness of the many.

There really is a can-do spirit in America. All Americans must feel deep in their heart that if one succeeds, all must have an equal chance to do the same. Imagine what would happen today if we were faced with World War III. Would we join together or save ourselves?

Americans must be one together. Our leaders haven’t been able to bring us together. The ink wasn’t dry on their campaign promise to seek middle ground when their very first vote was divisive, making claims of character and integrity ring hollow.

Americans must bring about the solution. Each of us must respect and deserve respect, pursue our individual talent to reach our dreams, and strive to flourish in this, the greatest country in the world.

Glenn Williamson

Greensboro

