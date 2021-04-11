Sunday's letters

Preexisting condition
Studying the N.C. Department of Public Instruction data, the 2014–2019 pre-pandemic numbers show that 52-59% of North Carolina high school graduates were not career or college ready. That’s more than 50,000 students per year — and some 3,000 per year were in Guilford County.
In doing career testing for teenagers, I have shared this overwhelming data since 2018 with anyone who’d listen. Now with the top students being impacted by the pandemic, it’s like all of a sudden our students are losing a year. How about the 52-59% who lost those years going back to 2014?
Though the problem shows up in our schools, the schools are not the cause or the solution for this injustice, especially for the 80% Black, 73% Hispanic and 43% white who graduate not “career and college ready.” This a community problem that requires a united community solution that goes way beyond our overwhelmed school system.
African proverb: The child not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
As violence in our community increases, I think we’ll continue to have about 3,000 more teen graduates this summer to strike a match.
Mack Arrington
Greensboro
Mack Arrington, PCC (Professional Clinical Counselor), has been a career and life coach since 2001. He has conducted career and personality testing for teenagers since 2017.
Overreach
Why are North Carolina legislators so obsessed with genitalia?
First the “bathroom bill” that resulted in lost revenue in the tens of millions of dollars plus loss of respect from the world. Now Senate Bill 514, which would compel state employees (teachers) to write a letter to parents if their little girl wants to play with trucks instead of dolls.
Rep. Ralph Hise would have a child restricted to a set of arbitrary ideas on how little girls and little boys should act. What possible good could come from SB 514 besides stressing out parents and teachers over a child’s desire to explore their personality in ways that Mr. Hise finds suspect?
This is a prime example of government overreach and interference in family life. The state absolutely has no business dictating what are “acceptable” gender roles for children.
Gaylene Zimmer
Greensboro
We must be one
America must begin to move in the right direction. America can’t allow the sins of the past to be the enemy of the future.
We have been the great melting pot, the “Land of Opportunity” for all races, creeds and colors. America won’t survive if America the Beautiful is perceived as America the Evil. The actions of the few should not be accepted to be the deeply held belief in fairness of the many.
There really is a can-do spirit in America. All Americans must feel deep in their heart that if one succeeds, all must have an equal chance to do the same. Imagine what would happen today if we were faced with World War III. Would we join together or save ourselves?
Americans must be one together. Our leaders haven’t been able to bring us together. The ink wasn’t dry on their campaign promise to seek middle ground when their very first vote was divisive, making claims of character and integrity ring hollow.
Americans must bring about the solution. Each of us must respect and deserve respect, pursue our individual talent to reach our dreams, and strive to flourish in this, the greatest country in the world.
Glenn Williamson
Greensboro
Problem solved
My brain is still twisted into knots trying to reconcile the juxtaposed letters: “Why not an ID?” and “No passports” (April 8) that seem to come from the same side of the political spectrum.
The simple answer to the first question is: The U.S. government could issue a voter identification card to every U.S. citizen when they turn voting age. Such a card is available to every Mexican when they turn voting age, upon presentation of the appropriate documentation, such as a birth certificate. Problem solved.
So, if the government can require an ID for someone to vote, it should be able to require appropriate documentation to be able to conduct certain other personal activities that have the potential to harm others. This is the case when one desires to drive a car, buy a firearm or practice a profession.
As is the case with school attendance, not being vaccinated is likely to harm other students, so being vaccinated against certain childhood diseases is a prerequisite to attending a public school. Thus, having to present an ID that attests to someone having been vaccinated is logically consistent with the aforementioned examples, and is not unduly burdensome given the obvious benefits to others.
Joseph Mountjoy
Greensboro
Role models
Regarding the article “Planning a Path Forward” (Life, April 2):
Kudos to Gerard Truesdale and Arturo Mckie, the co-directors of Crossroads: Pathways to Success. These fine gentlemen are helping young men understand what it takes to become successful by helping students get to college or find a job.