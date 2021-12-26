Petty quibbles
What an unworthy display of petulance to put on your front page with a list of petty grievances about our Tanger Center (Ideas, “The reviews are in,” Dec. 19). Lost amongst those wishing for different plants on the third floor, or for a lower price to bring professional venues to our city (when was the last time you bought a ticket for a professional sporting event?) was the pure magic being performed on that stage. It has been breathtaking and spectacular.
For me the level of theatrical excellence I witnessed in the production of “Wicked” and the music I was thrilled to with “Little Big Town” and Beethoven’s Ninth from the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra with local chorales made me thankful for this wonderful, accessible addition to our city’s culture. Bravo to all of those who made this possible, and here’s to the many more such gems to come.
William Yaner
Jamestown
Blame Biden?
Sunday’s letters (Dec. 19) were an interesting contrast between two GOP supporters straining to blame anyone but their own leaders for the world’s worst COVID response.
The first Trumpster acknowledged the COVID tragedy, but blamed a comment by Biden in September 2020 for the large number of Americans deaths. The second Trumpster claimed the plague was no big deal until the media began “promoting hysteria.”
If Biden’s speech was the cause, then only Republicans were listening. Unvaccinated Republican death rates are three times higher in 2021 than Democrat death rates. This is from a comparison of voter data and COVID deaths by researchers at MIT.
The second Trumpster reminds me of Chicken Little. If you just ignore 800,000 deaths of moms, dads, children and grandparents — ignore our overrun hospitals, closed schools and business failures — it never happened.
So it’s either always been bad, but it’s someone else’s fault ... or it wasn’t bad before the media made it worse, and now it’s bad so we should ignore it altogether.
And their solution is more “freedom” from government safety mandates. America’s averaging 100,000 new cases and 1,000 deaths per day.
My question is: What about our freedom — our rights not to be infected by them?
Brad Schamp
Archdale
Ridiculousness
My blood pressure is sky-high after reading the editorial in today’s News & Record (Dec. 21) about the anonymous, antisemitic notes left around town on Sunday claiming that COVID was caused by the Jews.
Here is my rant:
1. Anonymous? Cowards! At least have the courage of your convictions and show your mean, stupid faces so we’ll know who you are.
2. Jesus was a Jew, you stupid, stupid people!
I am 70. I have watched so much harm done to so many people in my life in the name of “Christianity” in those 70 years and I am tired of it.
Shame, shame on you.
Now back to Christmas.
Carol Williams
Greensboro
Shame
The clichéd headline (“Find somewhere else to spread your hate”) and conclusion of your Dec. 21 editorial undermine and contradict its message. The anti-Semitic garbage thrown into targeted Greensboro neighborhoods has no place anywhere. There is no civilized society that can welcome the “ignorance and division” noted in the editorial. Shame on the News & Record for suggesting otherwise.
Phyllis Shaw
Greensboro
Remembering
Letter to my sisters: It is so quiet around here. I miss the excitement of heading to Mother and Daddy’s for the holidays. The food, jokes, the warm fires, the games, making ambrosia, the present exchange, a cat in a box of tissue, kids making forts on the floor.
Then Santa came and there was coffee and treats before riding to Mama’s with stocking fruit to munch on. There was the great country spread that everyone contributed to. That warm house and desserts on the porch. Hanging with the guys out at the barn, maybe shooting at tin cans, walking around and searching out treasures in the frigid upstairs. A white Christmas tree with red lights. Floors that slanted and chilly drafts coming through the windows. Mama’s powder room that smelled of her powder and featured crocheted ladies that sat on top of the TP. Feeding the feral kitties and grabbing another cookie on the way back to kitchen, where the aunts were laughing over the silliest things.
Saying farewells on the back porch and driving away, while Mama stood there waving until we were out of sight.
Such strong vivid memories! Now, as grandmothers ourselves, we can make our own new memories.
Debi Dudley
Greensboro
Lack of faith?
Sen. Joe Manchin states that parents will use the child tax credit money to buy drugs.
Is this projection? Is it is what he would do if he were in their place? Does this reflect his lack of faith in humanity and the love parents have for their children?
Is he applying the logic of “two wrongs make a right” to justify condemning millions of children to starvation for the alleged sins of the few?
Dan Flak
Greensboro