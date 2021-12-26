Sunday's letters

Remembering

Letter to my sisters: It is so quiet around here. I miss the excitement of heading to Mother and Daddy’s for the holidays. The food, jokes, the warm fires, the games, making ambrosia, the present exchange, a cat in a box of tissue, kids making forts on the floor.

Then Santa came and there was coffee and treats before riding to Mama’s with stocking fruit to munch on. There was the great country spread that everyone contributed to. That warm house and desserts on the porch. Hanging with the guys out at the barn, maybe shooting at tin cans, walking around and searching out treasures in the frigid upstairs. A white Christmas tree with red lights. Floors that slanted and chilly drafts coming through the windows. Mama’s powder room that smelled of her powder and featured crocheted ladies that sat on top of the TP. Feeding the feral kitties and grabbing another cookie on the way back to kitchen, where the aunts were laughing over the silliest things.