Sunday's letters

The writer is an associate professor in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at N.C. A&T.

Quaker values

The news article about Guilford College’s new interim president (Feb. 25) emphasized instability, but members of the Guilford community are overjoyed with the board’s decision to replace Carol Moore with Jim Hood.

An appropriate headline would be “Guilford College getting back on track.” After months (and years) of painful losses and a massive derailment last year, we are celebrating. The board has listened to its constituents and pivoted.

Our challenges remain great, and our hurts are deep. Our staff has been decimated. We need more democratic governance and a mission-focused course correction. But with a new president who is intelligent, steeped in Quaker values, full of integrity and beloved, our future now looks much brighter.

On Feb. 24 hundreds of Guilford students, faculty, staff, alumni and board members participated in a “Day of Testimonies.”