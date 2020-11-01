Sunday's letters

I fear that Mr. Trump’s character flaws run far, far deeper than his bluntness.

No, gentle reader, Mr. Trump’s failings are not in his stars, but in himself.

Tony Saiz

Summerfield

Sad milestone

Today (Oct. 29), we have hit the 9 million mark of COVID infections in the U.S. Twenty-one states added more cases this past week than in any other seven-day stretch of the pandemic.

For North Carolinians, this translates to a 16% increase in COVID cases and a 28% increase in deaths in the past two weeks. Now 4,301 North Carolinian souls are not around to hear the sitting president state that the virus is vanishing.

Congress and the president are treating us like we don’t matter. If we don’t vote, they might be right. There are no signs that the virus is vanishing and the House’s monthlong negotiations with a White House that has no idea what it wants are costing North Carolinians their lives, and their jobs, food and housing security.