Sunday's letters

Not so tough
A reader recently opined (letter, “Blunt and tough,” Oct. 29) that Mr. Trump’s characteristics should be considered like those of FDR and Reagan, leaders known for their toughness toward foreign enemies.
Did the reader forget that, when faced with Russian military action, Mr. Trump abandoned Syria’s freedom fighters to be massacred? Abandoned our Kurdish allies to Turkey’s Erdogan? Abandoned America’s loyal allies and destroyed relations forged in war and hardship over 50 years? That he now counts such upstanding world leaders as Russia’s Vladimir Putin, the Taliban and the Philippines' infamous Duterte as endorsers of his presidency?
Did the reader miss that Mr. Trump’s “toughness” has resulted in North Korea and Iran continuing development of atomic weapons without abatement? The list is endless.
Or ignore Mr. Trump’s “toughness” against domestic terrorists. His stern warnings — “some very fine people” — “stand down and stand by”— surely have the Proud Boys shaking in their MAGA hats.
No gentle reader, and with great respect, but comparing Mr. Trump’s character to that of FDR and Reagan is an insult to the memories of those great presidents.
I fear that Mr. Trump’s character flaws run far, far deeper than his bluntness.
No, gentle reader, Mr. Trump’s failings are not in his stars, but in himself.
Tony Saiz
Summerfield
Sad milestone
Today (Oct. 29), we have hit the 9 million mark of COVID infections in the U.S. Twenty-one states added more cases this past week than in any other seven-day stretch of the pandemic.
For North Carolinians, this translates to a 16% increase in COVID cases and a 28% increase in deaths in the past two weeks. Now 4,301 North Carolinian souls are not around to hear the sitting president state that the virus is vanishing.
Congress and the president are treating us like we don’t matter. If we don’t vote, they might be right. There are no signs that the virus is vanishing and the House’s monthlong negotiations with a White House that has no idea what it wants are costing North Carolinians their lives, and their jobs, food and housing security.
Where does that leave North Carolinians days away from Election Day? If the president and Congress care about us, they have a terrible way of showing it. Sens. Tillis and Burr had a chance to exercise leadership in the Senate and pass a meaningful COVID response bill, but politics, not people, took over.
The most important thing we can do now is vote for our lives.
Christine Ashley
Saxapahaw
Let HB 2 lie
It is shocking to read WBTV's report that mayors in Charlotte and other North Carolina cities would spend time and effort to reboot the divisive and tired debate on HB 2, which resulted in boycotts and lost business. At a time of high unemployment and looming municipal deficits, when our communities should be working together to recover from COVID-19, we question their priorities.
Coercive ordinances like the ones pushed by Equality NC undermine both fairness and freedom. They create unfair playing fields for women and girls in athletics, business and education by nullifying the opportunities promised by federal legislation like Title IX, which guarantees women equal access to scholarships and educational opportunities on the same basis as men.
They take away free speech and religious freedom for a vast number of Americans by coercing uniformity of thought and speech. They are a Trojan horse to weaponize hate and hostility toward small business owners and private citizens with sincerely held religious beliefs.
NC Values Coalition urges these mayors to prioritize religious freedom as protected in our state and U.S. constitutions and to listen to important stakeholders like female athletes, small business owners and people of faith. It’s time for a different approach.
Tami Fitzgerald
Raleigh
The writer is executive director of the NC Values Coalition.
Tainted Tarheels
Louis DeJoy appears to be either a grossly mischievous and dishonest political manipulator, disrupting mail delivery to impede mail-in voting and lying to Congress, or a mindbogglingly incompetent businessman. Given the praise heaped on him by his corporate buddies, one option seems rather more likely.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had a promising political career, aided by his ability to appear less misinformed than most Republican congressmen, but once given the assignment of announcing Trump’s abject surrender to COVID, he made the announcement rather than resign with his honor intact.
These Tarheels shamelessly doubled down on stupid, as did Republican Dan Forest by his resolute objection to practicing the Golden Rule, that we wear masks to protect others from ourselves, and expect their reciprocation.
We might say that Trump himself, by confounding turning the corner with driving off the cliff, doubles down on stupid, but he’s botched COVID so consistently and thoroughly that his stupid hardly counts anymore. After all, he’s the one who turned our eco-friendly swamp into a stinking cesspool.
And then there’s Cal Cunningham, who doubled down on stupid and mirrored our Republican president’s immorality, but remains barely preferable to Thom Tillis' spineless sycophancy.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!