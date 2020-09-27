Sunday's letters

Bipartisan hypocrisy
Your editorial of Sept. 26 rightly points out the Republican hypocrisy on the Supreme Court vacancy. But Democrats share in the same.
There is plenty of hypocrisy, duplicity, empty promises and false claims to go around. That is why I cannot identify with either party. I am an unaffiliated voter who does his civic duty and votes according to a biblical world view, but I do not trust humans or human institutions to give us the answers we so desperately need in this difficult time.
I know that the only answer to our national and world problems is the Lord Jesus Christ.
Harry Smith
Eden
White power?
Since I was not in Elon on Saturday, I can't verify that Pastor Jesse Hursey drove a pickup through the town, shouting, "White power" ("N.C. pastor yells 'white power' from truck during weekend Trump parade, videos show," Sept. 25).
But "many people who attended the rally or the separately organized truck convoy posted photos and videos online that revealed Hursey as the speaker of the racist slogan."
Hursey is a pastor at Bynum Baptist Church. I submit to my brother and colleague in the Lord that Jesus of Nazareth, God-with-us, showed us that "power" is something to lay down for one's loved ones — not something to grab or claim for any one group over any other group.
Jesus showed that his power and authority were constructs that he chose to surrender for all of us.
The Rev. Beth Woodard
High Point
Trump Christians
I need help understanding the support that Donald Trump has from Christian evangelicals.
Though I do not identify as evangelical, I am a Christian who believes the teachings of Jesus are a blueprint for not only a well-lived life of love but also a society characterized by peace, harmony and a respect for “the least of these."
Trump values, even depends on, the support of a group that purports to cherish the same Jesus I follow but who can somehow reconcile the following:
- He has declared his favorite Bible verse to be “an eye for an eye," a notion that Jesus specifically refuted.
- He has scant enough familiarity with Paul’s second letter to Corinth to pronounce it “Two Corinthians.”
- He has claimed that he has never asked God for forgiveness because he hasn’t needed to(!).
- He has referred to the Sacrament of Communion as “my little wine and my little cracker."
- He takes pride in excluding the needy, mocking the disabled and slandering those unlike him.
Is this the leader you are comfortable having your children and grandchildren look to? How can you reconcile these words and actions with your faith?
Defend this support! You have some explaining to do!
Linda Whisnant
Greensboro
Bad company
It is tragic that Breonna Taylor lost her life, but the facts are being drowned out by the noise. This young woman's choice of companions included at least one individual who had an outstanding felony warrant. The police, acting on the most recent information available to them, delivered the warrant. The grand jury recognized that the officers announced themselves before trying to enter. The officers were met with gunfire that night from a source they couldn't see. They had no choice but to return fire.
It is understandable that those who knew and loved Breonna have reacted with grief, denial and even anger. However, those who have championed her cause in their own way now have a responsibility to accept justice, even though it is not the version of justice that they sought. It is a tragedy of a whole other sort that extremists obscure her memory with misplaced recrimination and with violence. This tragedy is only compounded by celebrities who use their fame to amplify that distorted version of justice.
Breonna Taylor's life would be more honorably remembered by a renewed and urgent plea of parents to those they hold most precious: Be careful about the company you keep.
Randell Hanes
Sparta
Snubbing science
Many recent news items have shown a very casual or condescending approach by the government toward the role of scientists in defining problems and designing policies to correct them.
For instance, last weekend we learned that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the administration have been dueling over the website discussion of how COVID-19 is spread, droplets versus aerosol, etc.
We also heard from a young woman (lifelong Republican) who served on the vice president-led task force but felt she had to resign after seeing a number of science denials by high officials.
It is time for all of us to realize that the facts are best determined through scientific methods carried out by people who are highly educated in their chosen fields and are subject to peer review. No amount of wishful thinking or hope for a magical cure can substitute for that.
At the very least, our leaders should be willing, eager and able to listen and learn from people who have been working all their lives to be ready for times like these.
Tom Duckwall
Greensboro
Anti-Trump
and GOP
As someone concerned about our country's direction on so many issues, I find it a bit relieving to hear when conservative voters come to new realizations.
An organization, Republican Voters Against Trump (RVAT), asks conservative voters, "Are you a Republican, ex-Republican or Trump voter who won't support the president in November?"
It was interesting to watch video testimonials (many hundreds) providing a wide range of thoughts, from all walks of life, and from nearly every state. Contrary to what some of us think, some conservative voters do indeed "get it."
Mark Gill
Chapel Hill
