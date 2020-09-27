Sunday's letters

Is this the leader you are comfortable having your children and grandchildren look to? How can you reconcile these words and actions with your faith?

Defend this support! You have some explaining to do!

Linda Whisnant

Greensboro

Bad company

It is tragic that Breonna Taylor lost her life, but the facts are being drowned out by the noise. This young woman's choice of companions included at least one individual who had an outstanding felony warrant. The police, acting on the most recent information available to them, delivered the warrant. The grand jury recognized that the officers announced themselves before trying to enter. The officers were met with gunfire that night from a source they couldn't see. They had no choice but to return fire.