Sunday's letters

Bait and switch?

The editorial, “Lottery gamble is paying less” (April 20), rightly discloses much of the ugly truth behind the N.C. Education Lottery.

Back in the early 2000s, I asked my N.C. senator about opposing the creation of a state lottery. He said that he was going to support a lottery because all the “profits” would go to education. My reply was that this didn’t mean it would not change in the future — and it did. Plus, as I feared, lottery money is used increasingly to fund expenses that were previously covered by the state budget.

Lottery finance is the most regressive of taxes and takes advantage of those with gambling addiction. Empirical evidence indicates that lottery play falls with formal education and that approximately 10% of active players account for 50% of the total amount spent on the lottery.

It seems the lottery is here to stay in North Carolina, but the state should at least adopt restrictions on advertising. The current TV ads that promote the lottery as a public-spirited activity are gratuitous at best. ABC stores are a close analog, but unlike the lottery, the state does not engage in marketing activities and sales promotions for liquor sales.

Amelia Hopkins