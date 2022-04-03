Sunday's letters

Disheartening

Regarding the Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson:

Some say we live in an era of criticism, devaluation and gratuitous insults. The U.S. Congress should not have become a breeding ground for this type of offensive behavior. Yet, in fact, it seems as if, in recent years, public displays of offensive behavior by U.S. leaders have proliferated even more. Is there a legitimate reason for this?

It was so saddening to see a great American woman who has achieved so much exposed to insults and exaggerated accusations in a history-making public forum. This type of verbal abuse was disheartening in a nation that should pride itself on respectful democracy, even when we do not agree. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was visibly hurt psychologically; she was humiliated. They tried to ridicule her, but we know that insults only show the character of the ones who relay them.

May God bless the USA.

Merle Green

Greensboro

Not a fair fight

Vladimir Putin warned the U.S. and NATO he would not tolerate offensive weapons provided to Ukraine. All of Russia’s weapon’s in Ukraine are offensive.

A simple analogy is it’s like two boxers, one who is a super heavyweight and can throw any punches he wants; however, his opponent, a middleweight, is only allowed to block punches. Not a fair fight!

Also, regarding the letter “Homegrown” (April 1), alleging Russian propaganda on Fox News: Maybe the writer should go back to his shortwave radio because he obviously doesn’t watch Fox News.

Jim Turnage

Greensboro

Not done yet

This is a response to the letter “Embarrassing” on March 27.

Everything the writer said is true. However, the revaluation the county did on our homes and property was a whopping 36%, and it is not done yet!

The letter I received informed us that the county and city will set the new tax rates in June and the resulting tax bill will be mailed in July 2022. This rate is very important; it is the multiplier applied to our home and property values. Guilford County’s present tax rate is 0.7305 and Greensboro city tax rate is 0.6625. Using these numbers, my tax bill increased $900.

But if they increase this rate, it affects the bottom line and we pay more in taxes. When this rate is added to the home valued in thousands of dollars, a little adjustment becomes hundreds of dollars to the homeowners.

The rate also could go down — and should due to the high values applied to a large number of homes. Good luck with that! When it comes to taxes, what goes up never comes down.

Ken Chambers Greensboro

If it pleases the court

North Carolinians should be aware that each state’s supreme court is the final authority on interpreting that state’s constitution; the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) may not overrule such a decision (Hortonville v. Hortonville, 1976). Second, a state constitution may grant that state’s citizens rights beyond those guaranteed by the federal constitution; federal rights are a floor, not a ceiling (Pruneyard v. Robins, 1980).

So, the North Carolina Supreme Court has the power, relying on the N.C. Constitution, to say that North Carolina electoral maps can be reviewed by the state’s courts and that egregious gerrymandering violates the rights of citizens here. SCOTUS does not have the authority to overrule either of those decisions.

The problem, of course, is that all our courts, federal and state, are horribly partisan. It is no accident that the North Carolina Supreme Court has a Democratic majority, which voted to disallow the Republican maps. It is equally no accident that the current SCOTUS has a Republican majority, and one can confidently predict that it will ignore its own precedents in order to protect Republican gerrymandering all over the country, including North Carolina.

Samuel Johnson

Greensboro

Greatest ever!

According to North Korea’s state-run media, the first time he played golf, Kim Jong Il (North Korea’s former “Supreme Leader” and daddy of current “Supreme Leader” Kim Jong Un) had five holes-in-one and shot 38 — 34 under par! Seventeen security personnel were witnesses.

Given that Trump played golf some 300 times during his four years in office; how does a single, measly hole-in-one even begin to compare?

Brian Fussell

Greensboro