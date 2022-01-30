Sunday's letters

Tears and truth
I read George Will’s column (“Society’s laws and mores cause suffering,” Jan. 26) about medical aid in dying (MAID) with tears in my eyes.
Last year our very active mother was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Against the odds, Mom decided to “put up the good fight,” as she said. After one week enduring daily chemotherapy and blood transfusions, she became progressively weaker. It was clear nothing would stop this disease. The doctors gave her four weeks — at most.
Mom decided she wanted to spend her last days at home having an “adventure,” surrounded by family and friends. And so, she did. Eventually the pain became so great she needed morphine — her worst fear. As the pain engulfed her, I lay down to soothe her, telling her it was “OK to let go.” This was not the way Mom wanted to die.
The pain was so intense she asked me to get a gun. From there it only got worse. Mom’s last minutes with us can never be adequately described here. Unfortunately, she lived in Florida, a state without a MAID law. A state without an option — like North Carolina.
Please don’t let this happen to your loved ones. Support MAID laws. Contact your state legislator now.
Ken Stiles
Greensboro
Credit where due
We should all be ecstatic about the news coming from our airport, but we need to remember it didn’t happen overnight. One man’s name stands tall among those who have made landing this big fish a reality. Every one of those who spoke at the announcement stood on the shoulders of Henry Isaacson, who worked tirelessly for years to make this day happen.
From rail-line extensions to real estate acquisitions for Piedmont Triad International Airport, Isaacson had the vision of this day coming, and he prepared for it. Not to take anything away from those who rightfully puffed out their chests at the announcement, but we must acknowledge that the day would not have happened without the groundwork he did, without fanfare.
Caesar Cone, Joseph T. Martin and R.T. Amos were the first visionaries, but Henry Isaacson helped pave the wave for the modern-day Aviation Cluster at PTI Airport.
John Graham
Greensboro
Time to rewind
Superintendent Sharon Contreras has been “hired away” from Guilford County Schools by The Innovation Project, which (according to its website) “provides space for district leaders to ‘unlearn’ and rethink foundational assumptions about K-12 education that have shaped existing systems, programs and policies.” A lot of double talk with no substantive addressing of what is rampant in our schools: lack of discipline and many uneducated students.
With her departure we should take advantage of this opportunity, rewind and institute our own GCS Innovation Project. This new Innovation Project would empower teachers to address “foundational assumptions” that giving students the skills of reading, writing, math and thinking actually helps them succeed in life. It would raise student expectations, knowing that all students can be educated. It would stop promoting victimhood. It would invite the parents back into the schools, recognizing the importance they hold in the education of their own children. It would transparently open up the curriculum and materials our students are being taught and exposed to. It would enforce discipline for the protection of all.
But for this to happen, we would need the support of the school board, a board that can think for itself and to whom the education of all students is central.
Susan Tysinger
Greensboro
GOP quandary
To be, or not to be, a Republican. That is the question.
Whether ‘tis more practical to pander to one’s misinformed base, or to have the courage to defend against the sea of lies that now threaten our democracy; and by exposing those lies to politically die by Republican primary.
Like Hamlet’s quandary, incumbent Republicans are faced with the dilemma of whether to nobly risk their political futures or be willfully complicit in enabling the slow and steady erosion of our governing institutions.
Can conservative Republicans remain faithful to the Constitution, while being in lockstep with the voices that erode public confidence, obstruct investments in the nation’s future and tolerate the promoters of purposely divisive conspiracies?
Indeed, the answer to be or not to be a Republican will, as Benjamin Franklin cautioned, determine whether this republic will be able to endure.
The fate of this nation is not so much in the hands of the voters, as it is now in the hands of those Republican incumbents who only fear the slings and arrows that will threaten their reelection fortunes.
Will we or will we not remain a republic? That is now the question that awaits a Republican answer.
Howard Becker
Greensboro