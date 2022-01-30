Sunday's letters

With her departure we should take advantage of this opportunity, rewind and institute our own GCS Innovation Project. This new Innovation Project would empower teachers to address “foundational assumptions” that giving students the skills of reading, writing, math and thinking actually helps them succeed in life. It would raise student expectations, knowing that all students can be educated. It would stop promoting victimhood. It would invite the parents back into the schools, recognizing the importance they hold in the education of their own children. It would transparently open up the curriculum and materials our students are being taught and exposed to. It would enforce discipline for the protection of all.