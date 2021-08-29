Sunday's letters

I was taught this at the same time I was expected to understand and obey the Jim Crow laws, whose effects I saw around me every day. Not to mention the admonitions I heard in Sunday School about how I’m to be my brother’s keeper. Believe me, that was much more mind-bending than teaching students the truth about the past.

It seems to me that teaching true history is much less “indoctrination” than the Christian academies teaching that the Earth is a mere 6,000 years old, or that humans and dinosaurs once roamed together on the planet. The lieutenant governor seems to have no problem at all with these teachings, to which my tax dollars contribute.

He appears to think it’s fine to tell young people that vaccines and mask-wearing are bogus science, but don’t worry about your family member swigging down sheep dip to fight COVID-19, because they read it on Facebook!

Terry Sanford must be spinning in his grave.

Sandi Campbell

Siler City

Whose ‘defects’?

The Aug. 26 letter, “Defects laid bare,” seemed a bit humorous or, maybe, just difficult to understand.