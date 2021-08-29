Sunday's letters

Sideline critics
The evacuation effort in Afghanistan has come under fire from critics: spectators who sit in the stands and kibbitz, having never played the game. I did.
I was a part of the fixed-wing evacuation of Saigon in 1975. We had more than a month to prepare for the evacuation. The Afghan army gave the U.S. only a fraction of that time.
We were under a lesser threat. Except for the last several days, the North Vietnamese Army was nowhere near the city limits, much less at the gates to the airport. Our results in more than a month of airlifting were approximately 50,000 people rescued. The current airlift already has evacuated more than 88,000 in just a couple of weeks.
The only grander-scale evacuation was a sealift over a much shorter route: Dunkirk, and that was called a miracle.
Dan Flak
Greensboro
Indoctrination?
I grew up in the 1950s and ’60s here in the South, learning only that the Glorious South had vainly tried to protect its cherished, benign, pastoral way of life, along with the Disney version of how thankful those pampered slaves were to be owned by such caring massas. I suppose this twisted version of the history was meant to protect my fragile white psyche from guilt.
I was taught this at the same time I was expected to understand and obey the Jim Crow laws, whose effects I saw around me every day. Not to mention the admonitions I heard in Sunday School about how I’m to be my brother’s keeper. Believe me, that was much more mind-bending than teaching students the truth about the past.
It seems to me that teaching true history is much less “indoctrination” than the Christian academies teaching that the Earth is a mere 6,000 years old, or that humans and dinosaurs once roamed together on the planet. The lieutenant governor seems to have no problem at all with these teachings, to which my tax dollars contribute.
He appears to think it’s fine to tell young people that vaccines and mask-wearing are bogus science, but don’t worry about your family member swigging down sheep dip to fight COVID-19, because they read it on Facebook!
Terry Sanford must be spinning in his grave.
Sandi Campbell
Siler City
Whose ‘defects’?
The Aug. 26 letter, “Defects laid bare,” seemed a bit humorous or, maybe, just difficult to understand.
I would love to have examples of President Biden’s bluffing and plagiarizing his way into office. As for the lying, more than 30,573 documented false or misleading claims by Donald Trump point to a serial liar. With Trump’s continuously loyal base, lying seems not to be an issue.
Further, it was Trump who set the Afghanistan scenario with a promised, three-month-earlier May withdrawal date. Trump complained nonstop about President Biden’s slow withdrawal date, and, typical Trump, is now blaming Biden for everything in Afghanistan and demanding his resignation.
“Trump really let the Taliban set the tone and the direction of the talks,” said a former State Department official who served in the Trump administration and previous administrations.
Yancey Robertson
Asheboro
Biden ‘protects’ us
Government’s first and most crucial job it to protect its citizens.
This is how Biden and the Democrats are protecting Americans: We have an exploding, open southern border that allows COVID, other diseases, criminals, terrorists, drugs, slavery and unskilled, uneducated, non-English-speaking, welfare-dependent masses to freely enter to America.
Biden has waived the sanctions on Iran — the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world.
Some cities run by Democrats have defunded police and eliminated cash bail, allowing violent criminals to roam free. Simultaneously, Democrats want to further restrict the ability of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves. Wokeness has been the primary focus of Democrat-controlled government agents such as police and military.
Energy security had been achieved until Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline; Russia was allowed to build theirs.
Economic security is threatened by rampant inflation.
COVID is again on the rise, amplified by confused messaging.
We should leave Afghanistan — but correctly. Trump’s plan was: Occupied Bagram Airbase stays open; Americans out; Afghans out; equipment out or destroyed; facilities destroyed.
Biden’s plan is catastrophic: Americans and allies are stranded, thousands of dangerous prisoners released, a safe haven for terrorists created, billions worth of American equipment in terrorist hands.
Build back better? C’mon, man!
Stephen O’Connell
Greensboro
Violent protests
A bill has passed in the state Senate that allows businesses to sue heavily those who damage their property; more severe charges for assaults on emergency responders, etc. Some Democrats and civil rights leaders express concern that it may cause these groups to stay home rather than exercise what they consider “free speech.”
I suppose that means they support looting, burning and assault over so-called free speech. What kind of mentality supports that? Why is this more important than the life of a person, the safety of someone’s business and the safety of our cities?