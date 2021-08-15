Sunday's letters

What happened to the conservative advocacy for the right to life? Attacking the public health response aimed at containing and defeating COVID-19 is now an act of patriotism? You are intelligent enough to know better.

Your column is nationally syndicated; be responsible. As a child I contracted scarlet fever, the measles, the mumps, rubella and the chicken pox. Once, I was so sick I could not pick up my head; I remember seeing the fear in my parents’ eyes. This experience was the norm, not the exception. Thanks to vaccines, childhood diseases are no longer the norm. Let's keep it that way!

Let us work together to defeat this virus before it mutates into a more virulent form. Socialism? Indeed.

Margaret Villani

Greensboro

Dems AWOL, too

In a recent letter, "Old GOP is AWOL" (Aug. 10), the writer laments that "the GOP is not the party it used to be." He's right. The GOP is not the party it used to be because it has to respond to a Democratic Party that's not what it used to be.