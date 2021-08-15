Sunday's letters

Davidson course
Reading about a new and controversial course offering at Davidson College titled #Abolishthepolice (Aug. 12) and being a Davidson graduate, I offer the following comments.
The purpose of an education is to make students think, not to make them comfortable. Davidson’s curriculum challenges students to do just that — think critically, think broadly and look at the world from many different perspectives. Subject matter controversy notwithstanding.
Davidson is not a country club school. It has no ice cream trucks, doesn’t teach their students where to place the shrimp fork and has no wake-up calls for classes. While this new course offering on a segment of racial injustice will no doubt trouble some, by doing so it will have achieved part of its mission, perhaps asking them to think a little deeper. Subject agreement is not the goal.
A big part of leadership, academic or otherwise, is to thrive in areas of discomfort, and sometimes you have to break the rules. I applaud Davidson for going where so many others will not.
Bill McKenzie
High Point
Don't they care?
Witnessing people standing across from the Guilford County Schools administration building chanting, yelling, waving signs and shouting opposition to protecting our children’s health, was shocking. One sign boldly stated, “Requiring face masks is child abuse."
What are these grownups thinking? Have they lost all commitment to the public good? Do these people not care about our children’s health and well-being? Are they truly wanting to sacrifice our children in order to meet their selfish goals of opposing the decisions of our school superintendent and Board of Education, who are working responsibly to keep our children safe in school and provide an education?
Until a vaccination is approved for all children, our school administration has focused on ways to meet their responsibility, especially now that the virus' delta variant is more contagious. The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics have responded to this new reality by recommending wearing masks indoors for ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status. Parents, protect our children and put them in masks so they can be educated and safe.
Thankfully our Board of County Commissioners took positive action the day following this outrageous demonstration before the school administrative building and all of us will be safer.
Margaret Bourdeaux Arbuckle
Greensboro
Be responsible
Dear Cal Thomas:
If you don’t want to wear a mask and get vaccinated, fine, stay home ("DeSantis is standing up to the weenies," Aug. 11). Stay out of my way of surviving this deadly and debilitating COVID-19 disease. I believe that the act of impeding school systems from implementing protocols, proven to lessen the spread of COVID-19, constitutes child abuse, not a defense of a parent’s right to leave their child defenseless against a pandemic.
What happened to the conservative advocacy for the right to life? Attacking the public health response aimed at containing and defeating COVID-19 is now an act of patriotism? You are intelligent enough to know better.
Your column is nationally syndicated; be responsible. As a child I contracted scarlet fever, the measles, the mumps, rubella and the chicken pox. Once, I was so sick I could not pick up my head; I remember seeing the fear in my parents’ eyes. This experience was the norm, not the exception. Thanks to vaccines, childhood diseases are no longer the norm. Let's keep it that way!
Let us work together to defeat this virus before it mutates into a more virulent form. Socialism? Indeed.
Margaret Villani
Greensboro
Dems AWOL, too
In a recent letter, "Old GOP is AWOL" (Aug. 10), the writer laments that "the GOP is not the party it used to be." He's right. The GOP is not the party it used to be because it has to respond to a Democratic Party that's not what it used to be.
Has the writer forgotten the famous words of President John Kennedy: "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country." I don't see Democrats today espousing this philosophy. It appears the opposite is true.
The writer recites President Truman's eulogy of Sen. Vandenberg. But what about Truman's slogan, "The buck stops here"? Has President Biden acknowledged that his immigration policy has caused chaos at the borders that has endangered the health and safety of Americans as well as immigrants? No, the buck didn't stop with him as he blamed the previous administration for this fiasco.
The writer wants us to believe that the lack of bipartisanship and a strong two-party system is the fault of Republicans. It is attitudes like this that will guarantee that the bipartisanship he says he wants will never happen.
Gene Lemons
Greensboro