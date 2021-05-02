Sunday's letters

Not so smart

I went to the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro last week and was surprised that they have restricted the possession of any device that can record sound or video in the building, not just in the courtrooms but in all other public spaces as well.

This means every device, including smart watches and cellphones.

Many people today keep vital information on their cellphones, so this raises concerns.

First, you are either forced to put your things in a lock box placed just outside the building and pay to do it, 25 cents.

But if you don’t have any cash with you — and I hardly ever carry cash these days — you will need to leave these things with someone whom you trust or put them back in your car.

So every thief now knows there is the possibility of an expensive phone unattended in your car.

But the most important issue for me is that most people now have personal documents on their smartphones.

My phone has a Medical Emergency icon so that, should I fall ill, a first responder can press it to see what action to take — what medications I am on and any allergies I may have — to possibly save my life.