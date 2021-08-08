Sunday's letters

Bad counsel

With all due respect to Dr. Stephen Kohut (letter “Heavy-handed,” Aug. 6), it appears his concerns are focused on the individual rights and social justice aspects of the vaccine issue and not the community’s health. He fails to appreciate that even a hospital setting can be a super-spreader (crowded ERs, halls, clinics and wards). By giving employees a choice about wearing masks or getting vaccinated, he’s not giving good counsel as to what is best for the hospital’s patients or the community.

Testing is not foolproof and the responsibility as to who will pay for regular testing is yet another issue.Patients who are unwittingly exposing themselves to unvaccinated, poorly masked and possibly infected hospital staff members would be horrified to later discover that they or possibly one of their immune-compromised family members had contracted a potentially lethal, acute or chronic COVID-19 illness after a hospital exposure.

It would be an indefensible liability for a hospital that allowed its staff to be so cavalier. All hospital employees have exposures within and far beyond the hospital setting. They can easily become carriers to transmit the highly contagious delta variant.