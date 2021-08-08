Sunday's letters

Bad counsel
With all due respect to Dr. Stephen Kohut (letter “Heavy-handed,” Aug. 6), it appears his concerns are focused on the individual rights and social justice aspects of the vaccine issue and not the community’s health. He fails to appreciate that even a hospital setting can be a super-spreader (crowded ERs, halls, clinics and wards). By giving employees a choice about wearing masks or getting vaccinated, he’s not giving good counsel as to what is best for the hospital’s patients or the community.
Testing is not foolproof and the responsibility as to who will pay for regular testing is yet another issue.Patients who are unwittingly exposing themselves to unvaccinated, poorly masked and possibly infected hospital staff members would be horrified to later discover that they or possibly one of their immune-compromised family members had contracted a potentially lethal, acute or chronic COVID-19 illness after a hospital exposure.
It would be an indefensible liability for a hospital that allowed its staff to be so cavalier. All hospital employees have exposures within and far beyond the hospital setting. They can easily become carriers to transmit the highly contagious delta variant.
One-hundred percent compliance with currently recommended public-health recommendations is, at the very least, the advice any physician should follow. Reluctant health care staff do have other options, of course: Change careers and get a non-medical outdoor job that keeps them away from the very acutely ill or injured.
Ray Sullivan, M.D.
Greensboro
The greater risk
The letter in today’s paper, (Aug. 6), entitled “Heavy-handed,” is disappointing. It’s from a medical professional and is well-written but misguided.
Amidst a serious pandemic, it is irresponsible to discourage COVID vaccinations — the one thing proven to work to drastically reduce extreme illness, hospitalizations and deaths. Long-term data, in an emergency, is next to impossible to obtain. In the doctor’s view, what is a “disaster for the public trust” is inconsistent guidelines. It would be a disaster if the guidelines did not change with new information. This coronavirus is a novel (new) virus and guidelines change as new data becomes available. A “disaster for the public trust” has been politics.
The CDC states that from February/March of 2020, through Aug. 5 (about 17 months), there have been 612,958 American COVID deaths. By comparison, after four years of World War II there were 405,399 U.S. deaths. As the delta variant surges, deaths continue to grow, almost entirely among the unvaccinated.
The COVID vaccines pose minimal risk but great hope. The much larger risk is that you could get severe illness or death, taking others with you.
Doesn’t responsibility trump personal autonomy? If not, mandates are justified.
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
A looming threat
Seventy-six years ago the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing more than 200,000 instantly. Thousands more subsequently died from wounds and related illnesses. In the American psyche, these events are largely forgotten, ignored or justified as righteous acts of redemptive violence ending World War II.
Today our preparation for the next nuclear war continues unabated. The world’s nine nuclear nations — the United States, China, Russia, England, France, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea — collectively spent $72.6 billion on nuclear weapons in 2020 — our pandemic year — according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). The U.S. alone spent $37.4 billion.
In 2017, 86 countries signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which makes illegal any activities related to atomic weapons. None of the nuclear powers are signatories. The contradictions revealed as we fight the pandemic while simultaneously investing in nuclear omnicide are stunning.
Are we as the human family dedicated to the preservation of human life or not? Can we prioritize the well-being of people and nations over nuclear brinkmanship and the pursuits of power? Can the will for life overcome the idolatries of death?
These are the questions before us. Let’s hope we answer correctly.
The Rev. Thomas I. Warren
Greensboro
Isn’t it ironic?
I just called to make an appointment to see U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning in her office but was informed that, due to the COVID-19 situation, I was not allowed to visit with her.
Pretty ironic since Joe Biden and the rest of the Democrats are allowing illegal immigrants to flood into the country, with many of them testing positive for COVID with no end in sight. Go figure!
Donna Steed
Greensboro
The writer is pastor of Peace United Church of Christ.