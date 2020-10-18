Sunday's letters

How did we get to the point where so many people place so much faith in a man that so obviously has such poor morals and ethics? How did we get to the point where science seems like a dirty word when we all benefit from it? How could creating clean energy and reinvigorating the health of our planet seem like an act against God, especially if it brought new jobs and helped us keep up with other countries?

These questions haunt me. I hope they haunt many of us because the path we seem to be on makes no clear sense.

Wayne Foster

Greensboro

Solomon’s wisdom

Our country should be very concerned and alarmed that we have a president who will not commit to accepting the results of the Nov. 3 election. Our democracy is sustained by the peaceful transfer of power. By not embracing our democratic norms, Donald Trump continues to harm, threaten and divide our country.

In contrast, candidate Joe Biden has strongly confirmed his willingness to abide by the will of the people and accept the results of the election. Which candidate deserves our support and trust?