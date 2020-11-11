Sunday's letters

Glorious splendor

Every year I can tell when fall color is at peak, because the big golden maple in the backyard finally starts to turn. It is usually glorious around my neighborhood because we were once a heavily wooded section that was spared when our homes were built.

I have trees 70- to 80-feet tall around my house. White oaks, red oaks, blackjack oaks, red maple and golden maples, hickory and many others are either in my yard or one of my neighbors'. We have had much rainfall and yet we have brilliant, glorious color in our foliage.

Of course, all the leaves will be on the ground soon and then a new season starts. But until then, we will enjoy the gift that God once again invites us to enjoy. In the midst of your troubled sea, in spite of your sorrow and grief, regardless of your disappointments and regrets, He is saying, "Look at what I can do; look at the splendor and the glory that I give you here; just think of what I have in store for you when we meet in heaven."

Until then, I guess I'm going to have a few leaves to shuffle.

David Warbritton

Greensboro

The real victims