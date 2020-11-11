Sunday's letters

Rushed reopening
The satirical newspaper, The Onion, once ran a headline that read, "Eight Million Americans Rescued from Poverty by Redefinition of the Term." Does that remind anyone of the potential changing of metrics with safe school reentry?
The difference, of course, is that The Onion is meant to be a joke. Our school board waxes concern when talking about students' social and emotional well-being and potential suicidal ideation, but how will those students feel if they infect an elderly or infirm relative? An unlucky classmate?
Sadly, for many people, this boils down to a political litmus test that asks, "If the children aren't in school, how can their parents return to work? If their parents aren't at work, how can we say that they have earned an existence in our plutocracy?"
Well, if we actually followed coronavirus safety protocols — not individually, but as a community, we probably could be having a better Thanksgiving. As it stands, the same people who were mocking people for wearing masks and taking precautions are now the people who are ranting and raving that schools need to be open. This is insane. Society exists to make the lives of its denizens better. Not the other way around.
Sean Bienert
Greensboro
Glorious splendor
Every year I can tell when fall color is at peak, because the big golden maple in the backyard finally starts to turn. It is usually glorious around my neighborhood because we were once a heavily wooded section that was spared when our homes were built.
I have trees 70- to 80-feet tall around my house. White oaks, red oaks, blackjack oaks, red maple and golden maples, hickory and many others are either in my yard or one of my neighbors'. We have had much rainfall and yet we have brilliant, glorious color in our foliage.
Of course, all the leaves will be on the ground soon and then a new season starts. But until then, we will enjoy the gift that God once again invites us to enjoy. In the midst of your troubled sea, in spite of your sorrow and grief, regardless of your disappointments and regrets, He is saying, "Look at what I can do; look at the splendor and the glory that I give you here; just think of what I have in store for you when we meet in heaven."
Until then, I guess I'm going to have a few leaves to shuffle.
David Warbritton
Greensboro
The real victims
Republicans whom I know and love are angry and full of rage now because Trump has lost his election. The rest of us, the majority, are holding our collective breath, hoping he does not tear down the house on his way out the door.
And I think: “Who let him in the house? And why did you let him in the house in the first place?”
Because Trump is not the victim here. We the majority, who have been tormented by his recklessness and disregard for important American values and needs, are the victims.
We the majority are waiting for our votes to be respected and acknowledged.
Cathy Kimel
Greensboro
A deluded loser
Secretary of State Pompeo states there will be a Trump second term.
The head of the General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, refuses to release transition funds for Biden’s transition team, hampering the transition and raising security concerns.
Lame duck Congressman Mark Walker promotes the unfounded claim the election was fraudulent and praises the Trump administration for developing a vaccine which was developed by a company that is not participating in “Project Warp Speed.”
Numerous top Pentagon officials are replaced with Trump loyalists.
We are watching the dismantling of our democracy because of a president who lacks the maturity to face the fact that he did not win reelection, and a Republican leadership that is willing to go along with his delusions.
Libba Genova
Whitsett
Different strokes
The French president wrote to Joe Biden and the U.S.: "Welcome back!"
I liked that a lot, much more than what our own president wrote:
"I don't accept it. You lied and cheated." (He is so soft in the head, not the heart, and couldn't welcome anyone anywhere.)
Gay Cheney
Greensboro
Please stop
Imagine if teachers could be fired for not sharing the religious or political views of their institutional superiors, or for opening minds to previously unknown perspectives, value systems and cultures.
Imagine they could be fired for encouraging you to expect those in authority to give reasons and evidence to support what otherwise could be self-serving dogmas and directives harmful to the community.
You’ve just imagined a world without protections for freedom of speech. It is because that protection makes democracy possible that faculty are granted tenure, after a long and rigorous review period. Without it, educators cannot promote the intellectual and social development, curiosity, good will, empathy, love of beauty and horror at injustice, required for living well with others in a complex world.
By firing tenured faculty without cause, without declaring financial exigency, without sound educational reasons or reliable evidence, the interim president of Guilford College has just withdrawn Guilford’s commitment to freedom of speech.
The Guilford College Board of Trustees can still stop this. To them I say: Please, please, do the right thing. Work with the community to find a better solution.
Nancy Daukas
Chapel Hill
The writer speaks for herself, not Guilford College, where she teaches philosophy.
