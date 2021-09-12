Sunday's letters

In frustration, I was quoting this line to a student when he said, "Raeford, I don’t think I’ve ever heard of someone landing a plane while building it mid-air," or something to that effect. He was right; we crash-landed on our path toward academic growth. The test scores unsurprisingly confirm what anyone paying attention already knew: Globally, we failed to meet our learning goals.

Yet, every single person I know worked endlessly to save what was salvageable last school year. We are now better prepared for the challenges of this year, if we grow from the lessons learned when we opened schools last year.

This is all to say that I stand by our noble attempt to steer that ramshackle plane, and I am invigorated by the chance to try again. Empathy, reason and optimism are what I ask as we stakeholders in education move forward.

Robert Raeford

Greensboro

The writer teaches social studies at Northeast Guilford High School.

Masks and dining