Sunday's letters

Regarding the letter “On Black hairstyles” (May 18):

I’m a white woman, and, like the letter writer, certainly progressive, and I am convinced that his points are wrong.

We should embrace achieving equity. There are various commonsense head covers to keep any hairstyle from causing harm without requiring arbitrary restrictions or prohibitions on hairstyles. My (white) brother wore his hair in a ponytail. Should he be refused a restaurant job, or simply be required to wear a hairnet at work? We must correct historical inequities for our own benefit as well as for the good of people of color.

Think about potholes in the roads: they are uncomfortable to ride over. They do damage to our vehicles. They may cause slower traffic flow. They can cause accidents. If our city repairs them, everyone gains — white people and people of color. This applies across all our systems: better health care for Black people will improve what whites, particularly non-wealthy whites, receive. All of us will be healthier. Health care costs will decrease.

Similarly, in the case of education, where systemwide improvement will mean all children will be better-prepared to reach their full potential, there will be more innovative ideas, more entrepreneurs, more businesses and more tax revenues. We will all be better off!