Sunday's letters

CEOs’ hefty pay
I applaud the News & Record for the headline story on May 18, “Follow the Money: What do CEOs make compared to median workers,” showing the pay ratio of local CEOs to the median wage of their workers.
Since 1965, the average difference between corporate compensation and worker wages has risen from a ratio of $20:1 to $264:1. Meanwhile, since 2018, thanks to tax cuts for the wealthy, the 400 richest Americans paid only 23% in total taxes while every other income bracket, including the lowest, owed a higher rate. Shamefully, 55 of the top corporations paid $0 in federal taxes on huge 2020 profits while millions of workers lost their jobs.
Although I don’t begrudge anyone fair compensation, we must acknowledge that, to rephrase Donne, no business is an island. Without customers who can afford to buy products or services and the infrastructure to get these goods to market, be it highways, the internet or capable workers, the U.S. economy cannot succeed. It’s time for the wealthy and corporations to acknowledge that they must contribute to the common good by supporting the tax increases in President Biden’s infrastructure bill if they wish their personal good fortune to continue.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
The hair question
Regarding the letter “On Black hairstyles” (May 18):
I’m a white woman, and, like the letter writer, certainly progressive, and I am convinced that his points are wrong.
We should embrace achieving equity. There are various commonsense head covers to keep any hairstyle from causing harm without requiring arbitrary restrictions or prohibitions on hairstyles. My (white) brother wore his hair in a ponytail. Should he be refused a restaurant job, or simply be required to wear a hairnet at work? We must correct historical inequities for our own benefit as well as for the good of people of color.
Think about potholes in the roads: they are uncomfortable to ride over. They do damage to our vehicles. They may cause slower traffic flow. They can cause accidents. If our city repairs them, everyone gains — white people and people of color. This applies across all our systems: better health care for Black people will improve what whites, particularly non-wealthy whites, receive. All of us will be healthier. Health care costs will decrease.
Similarly, in the case of education, where systemwide improvement will mean all children will be better-prepared to reach their full potential, there will be more innovative ideas, more entrepreneurs, more businesses and more tax revenues. We will all be better off!
Claire Morse
Greensboro
The Brown shooting
If the sheriff’s deputies in Elizabeth City thought that Andrew Brown Jr. was using his car as a weapon, couldn’t they have disarmed him by shooting at the tires instead of killing him?
Jean Pudlo
Greensboro
Money talks
Some years ago I submitted a letter here criticizing a fund-raising event in the Cone Mansion for Donald Trump hosted by owners Louis DeJoy and Aldona Wos. I thought the money would do much more good for charitable purposes in Greensboro. I found myself criticized by self-appointed moralists for “trying to tell other people what to do with their money.”
Only in the past week have I become aware of how much worse it really was. Last Friday (May 14) Rachel Maddow opened her show with a lengthy comparison of Spiro Agnew’s handling of political contributions with DeJoy’s. Some of DeJoy’s “donors” were repaid with “bonuses” in their paychecks, according to Maddow.
Why was this done? Well, Trump appointed DeJoy as postmaster general and nominated Wos as ambassador to Canada.
If you don’t earn an honor, paying for it is one way to try to get it.