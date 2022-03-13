Sunday's letters

Consumers and taxpayers are the net losers in this scenario. Following the money always brings us to who benefits from the situation.

Don Henza

Greensboro

Trump and Putin

It’s no secret that Donald Trump is a big admirer of Vladimir Putin. To him, Putin is his role model of what he would like to be.

Trump doesn’t want to be a president of a democracy or a republic. He would like to be what Putin is to Russia, a man who has total control of the country. He would like to be able to sign into law that anyone who disagrees with what he is doing could be put in prison without going through a court hearing. He would like to have arrested or harmed any person who challenges his position as sole ruler of the country.

The only thing that Trump doesn’t like about Putin is that he is not showy enough. Putin doesn’t have the need to get up in front of a crowd to be the center of everyone’s attention.

But Trump, like Putin, doesn’t care anything about a political party or supporters except how they can help him get and keep the power and control he craves.