Sunday's letters

So, Jussie Smollett is going to jail for lying to police in relation to a made-up hate crime. Good. He should.
His conviction should also set a precedent.
What about an elected official whom we know told more than 30,000 lies to the American people while in office? Lies that led to an insurrection at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, where some people were injured and/or died? Government property was destroyed. Are there no consequences for that? Where’s the justice?
When anyone lies — especially elected officials — to police, governmental agencies or the American people, it should be a punishable offense. One down ... quite a few to go.
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
Is this board awake?
During a recent Guilford County school board meeting, the “consent agenda” included an item on budget amendments and transfers.
This report and its supporting documents equaled 18 printed pages of detail about amounts moved from one account to another with many of the items involving millions of dollars per line item. The total movement of dollars was in the hundreds of millions. Linda Welborn, representative from District 4, requested that this report be pulled from the consent agenda, which was granted.
She asked a series of questions which took about four minutes. Anita Sharpe then asked a series of questions which took about three minutes. The board then voted to pass the report as written.
I’m amazed that the majority of the board had no questions at all on 18 pages of figures that moved hundreds of millions of dollars. Most of the board members would have allowed that report to go without any question at all if Ms. Welborn had not requested it be pulled for discussion.
A consent agenda groups routine, procedural, informational and self-explanatory non-controversial items typically found in an agenda.
Hmmm, the majority of school board members consider a report that moves around hundreds of million of dollars a routine and non-controversial item. I find that disconcerting.
Lynn Andrew
High Point
Follow the money
The cost of pumping oil and refining in the U.S. has not changed in the last two weeks. The U.S. is a net producer of oil and gas, not a consumer on the world market. Oil companies and refiners are profiting from the international crisis and shortages in Europe.
Now I hear a call to suspend gasoline taxes to cut prices at the pump. So, we are taking money for highway maintenance to support profiting from oil companies that recently enjoyed tax breaks from the former administration and blaming the current administration for the high fuel cost and inflation.
Consumers and taxpayers are the net losers in this scenario. Following the money always brings us to who benefits from the situation.
Don Henza
Greensboro
Trump and Putin
It’s no secret that Donald Trump is a big admirer of Vladimir Putin. To him, Putin is his role model of what he would like to be.
Trump doesn’t want to be a president of a democracy or a republic. He would like to be what Putin is to Russia, a man who has total control of the country. He would like to be able to sign into law that anyone who disagrees with what he is doing could be put in prison without going through a court hearing. He would like to have arrested or harmed any person who challenges his position as sole ruler of the country.
The only thing that Trump doesn’t like about Putin is that he is not showy enough. Putin doesn’t have the need to get up in front of a crowd to be the center of everyone’s attention.
But Trump, like Putin, doesn’t care anything about a political party or supporters except how they can help him get and keep the power and control he craves.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
New world order
Russia’s’ brutal invasion of Ukraine burns the rule book. Its indiscriminate attacks on civilians, schools, hospitals and infrastructure makes clear there is no intention of reclaiming Ukraine; instead Russia will crush the weaker country, destroy its history and annihilate the people as it bombs and flattens building after building.
President Biden has said the future of our world will be determined by battles between autocracy and democracy. Now is the time for NATO to open membership to all free countries that want to join. We are stronger together and as a united force the free world must confront and stop Putin now. We didn’t ask for this fight, but it’s one we can’t avoid and one we must win. China is watching.
Ask yourself: If not now, when?
Bruce Bower
Greensboro