Sunday's letters

Beyond reason
The first night of the election I despaired. The tight margins, I thought, were evidence that there are sizeable numbers of bigots and sheep among us. A vote for Trump in 2016 might have been a protest against the establishment or symptomatic of working-class anger. But now everyone knows exactly who and what Trump is.
On the second day I told myself, "The results aren't ideal but it's OK. Given time, it'll work out."
I was relatively calm right up until I heard someone on TV say that the close vote indicated yet again that Democrats should not demonize the MAGA crowd; rather, we should listen to them, do our best to understand and then try to address their issues. At that point, I became furious.
Haven't we learned anything?
The Missouri Compromise didn't work. Neville Chamberlain's solution didn't work. You don't gain anything by trying to "understand" the points of view of white supremacists, Nazis (neo or retro) and the MAGA hat crowd. You don't work with them. You can't.
Today shrieking MAGA mobs are protesting to stop our votes from being counted. God bless the new America.
Christina Peterson
Greensboro
Destroying trust
President Trump whined: If they had stopped counting votes on Election Day he would've had a big win. He cried that continuing the counting of legally cast, mail-in ballots is tantamount to "stealing" the election from him.
Trump has undermined the integrity of the election with baseless claims of fraud. Election Day ballots and mail-in ballots are routinely and legally counted for days after presidential elections.
Trump said they wouldn't let his observers into rooms where votes were counted. According to various news reporters on the scenes, both political parties had observers at vote-counting locations across the country, as always.
Trump is weakening trust in our elections and potentially fomenting violence. His right-wing allies like Sean Hannity and other Fox New talk show hosts do the same when discussing the election, and they say things like, "Be back in a minute with other corruption from around the country."
Such statements reveal their disdain for government and democracy. If we're to retain our democratic form of government, and continue to be a beacon to the world, the president, and his allied "talking heads," should be building trust in our democracy, not tearing it down.
Count the votes.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Grateful
The Housing Authority of the City of High Point (HPHA) expresses gratitude to the High Point Fire Department, American Red Cross, the High Point Police Department and other emergency services for their assistance during the evacuation and relocation of Astor Dowdy Towers residents affected by the fire early Friday morning.
Of the 35 residents displaced, three were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure due to preexisting conditions. After further assessments, the HPHA is providing temporary housing accommodations for approximately 49 households.
The HPHA is working diligently with American Red Cross and residents to ensure temporary housing accommodations and that all steps are taken to provide a safe return.
Jennifer Evens
High Point
The writer is public relations and social media coordinator for the High Point Housing Authority.
Fix the system
The people of this country deserve to have one-person, one-vote elections, and to have leaders that are elected by the majority.
With a national popular vote every voter can feel confident that his or her voice is being heard, and that the process is fair.
Some parts of the country shouldn’t have more power than others. With a national popular vote, the candidates would also need to campaign in all states, not just the “swing states."
Every American citizen needs to have an equal voice. It’s the only way we can become a true democracy.
Helena Redman
Raleigh
Transparency needed
The American people have endured enough uncertainty in recent months and it’s time our representatives make transparency a priority.
Currently, information regarding how our tax dollars are being used in the research and development of COVID-19 drugs, and information regarding patents on such drugs, is very difficult to access. This lack of transparency not only allows the government a lack of accountability for its actions, but also increases the likelihood that testing, resources and treatments will not be adequately nor equally distributed to all of the American people.
In order to combat the inevitable disparate access to the COVID-19 treatments that are currently being developed by researchers across the country, our government should work to ensure complete transparency with the American people as new developments arise. Most of the research currently being conducted is supported by public funding and therefore it should be made clear now, prior to the release of these potential treatments, that there will be equal access for all.
The members of Duke University’s Partners in Health Engage implore Sen. Thom Tillis and Sen. Richard Burr to co-sponsor the TRACK Act to prioritize a centralized COVID-19 database with clear, easy-to-access and up-to-date information for the American people.
Lielle Elisha, Berry Choi,
Jess Jiang and Hannah Kitakule
Durham
The writers are members of Duke PIH Engage, which is part of a national network of community organizers who advocate for global health equity.
Not a 'sucker'
I served in Vietnam during 1970-71. I was drafted into the military in 1968 after a year of supporting my family of five. (My stepfather died the day I graduated from high school in 1967.)
In Vietnam, I was sprayed with Dioxin 13 times. When I married in 1975, I discovered that I could not have children. All my future generations died in Vietnam.
But, I am not a loser or a sucker.
I am a winner because I proudly served my country and would do so again.
Ralph Lepley
Statesville
