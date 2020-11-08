Sunday's letters

With a national popular vote every voter can feel confident that his or her voice is being heard, and that the process is fair.

Some parts of the country shouldn’t have more power than others. With a national popular vote, the candidates would also need to campaign in all states, not just the “swing states."

Every American citizen needs to have an equal voice. It’s the only way we can become a true democracy.

Helena Redman

Raleigh

Transparency needed

The American people have endured enough uncertainty in recent months and it’s time our representatives make transparency a priority.

Currently, information regarding how our tax dollars are being used in the research and development of COVID-19 drugs, and information regarding patents on such drugs, is very difficult to access. This lack of transparency not only allows the government a lack of accountability for its actions, but also increases the likelihood that testing, resources and treatments will not be adequately nor equally distributed to all of the American people.