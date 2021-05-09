Sunday's letters

These are both thinly veiled attempts to control both the moral and religious aspects of our lives. If abortion is against your religious or moral values, just don’t do it! A law is unnecessary. Freedom of religion is still in our Constitution.

As for COVID, why would anyone want to work in a place where their safety was not important? That is why we have OSHA.

If you still believe COVID is a hoax, shame on you for not paying attention in biology class. You do have the right not to be inoculated, but it is not your right to endanger others.

This is why children are required to have certain inoculations before entering public schools. Our workplaces should be equally secure from contagion where possible.

Sandy Bundgaard

Greensboro

Dog attacks

My dog Calvin and I and two other humans were attacked on Dec. 26, 2020, by pit bulls in Hillsdale Park. Calvin died from his injuries. Animal Control (allegedly) picked up and euthanized the pit bulls. All criminal charges against the dog owner were dropped.

And now? The same dog owner has new pit bull pups being trained to do what their predecessors did on Dec. 26.