Sunday's letters

A faded memory
Dear grandson:
Back in the 2020s, long before you were born, there used to be a group of people living here who, although dwindling in numbers, held many positions of importance and power in the country.
Then they began to isolate themselves from the rest of us and follow leaders who led them to believe many downright crazy things.
When the Great Pandemic hit, these leaders convinced them to reject safe scientific practices that had been developed to protect them from the disease. As a result, many more of them got sick and died than did the rest of us. By the time most of those who were left came to their senses about what had been done to them, it was too late to regain their former size and influence, and thus disillusioned, the remainder of the group dissipated.
I wish I could remember its name.
Joseph Mountjoy
Greensboro
‘Rights’ have limits
While the GOP prides itself and brands itself as a group who supports “smaller government,” it seems they want more and more laws that limit individual rights, such as laws recently proposed by North Carolina representatives and senators to make abortion of Down syndrome fetuses illegal and to prevent businesses from requiring COVID inoculations of their employees.
These are both thinly veiled attempts to control both the moral and religious aspects of our lives. If abortion is against your religious or moral values, just don’t do it! A law is unnecessary. Freedom of religion is still in our Constitution.
As for COVID, why would anyone want to work in a place where their safety was not important? That is why we have OSHA.
If you still believe COVID is a hoax, shame on you for not paying attention in biology class. You do have the right not to be inoculated, but it is not your right to endanger others.
This is why children are required to have certain inoculations before entering public schools. Our workplaces should be equally secure from contagion where possible.
Sandy Bundgaard
Greensboro
Dog attacks
My dog Calvin and I and two other humans were attacked on Dec. 26, 2020, by pit bulls in Hillsdale Park. Calvin died from his injuries. Animal Control (allegedly) picked up and euthanized the pit bulls. All criminal charges against the dog owner were dropped.
And now? The same dog owner has new pit bull pups being trained to do what their predecessors did on Dec. 26.
Fast forward: A shepherd mix and a pit bull mix had been escaping their pen in Hillsdale Park, killing cats and injuring people. They were finally surrendered to Animal Control by their owners on May 2.
Why doesn’t this solve the problem?
Because it’s not about bad dogs. It’s about bad dog owners.
Forget Jorge Ortega and Animal Control. They win the prize for doing nothing, but they aren’t the only recipients. Sheriff Danny Rogers, Police Chief Brian James, Mayor Nancy Vaughan, all City Council members, all county commissioners, and Mike Halford, manager for Guilford County, all have been contacted ad nauseum and asked to serve and protect the people (and animals) of Greensboro and Guilford County from negligent, criminal dog owners.
But mum’s the word.
Perhaps “mum” will also be the word from the electorate come Election Day.
Dianne Hayter
Greensboro
Hold the video
All the hullabaloo over the Elizabeth City body-cam footage that the NAACP’s lawyers, Al Sharpton and company so badly want released to the public could backfire on them.
You do not want to taint a jury pool (that is, to make it difficult to pick an unbiased jury).
Forget releasing this footage to the general public. The general public doesn’t have a right to know what happened.
I would venture to guess that the Derek Chauvin case is far from over. Appealing that conviction on the grounds the jury was “tainted” could flip the charges on Chauvin.
And what if, once it is released, the body-cam footage from Elizabeth City reveals that Andrew Brown Jr. did try to run over deputies with his car?
If that were the case you wouldn’t even have a trial. So, to be safe, Al Sharpton, the NAACP, Brown’s lawyers, etc., should just say “NO” to released body-cam video and let the jury system run its course.
Richard Rainey
Greensboro
The threat remains
Donald Trump is still a menace to America as he continues to spread lies while out of office just as he did when he was in office.
What will it take for America to silence this hatemonger?
Greg Clark
Greensboro
What if?
What if politicians wore jackets like NASCAR drivers do, decorated with patches that show who their sponsors are? Would we love them as much if we knew?
I say not!
What if all of America knew that the devil paid for ads for our favorite politicians? What if we understood that they voted the way they did because big companies were supporting politicians and not a single voter’s name appeared on these jackets?
What do you think? Makes you go, hmmm ...
Vicky Allison
Greensboro