Thursday letters, June 23, 2022

Time is now

The time to increase access to quality health care in our community and state is now.

With so many residents making tough, financial decisions at the grocery store and gas station, affordable health care should not be up for debate.

The good news is that we have the power to close the coverage gap by expanding Medicaid in North Carolina. That means North Carolinians will have greater access to medications for chronic disease, affordable doctor visits, revitalized rural hospitals and a strengthened local economy.

States that have expanded Medicaid have shown up to a 4% decline in adult deaths each year. As a public health director and an American Heart Association board member, that is a metric I strive for not only in Guilford County, but nationally.

Join me in helping to advocate for affordable, quality health care in our community and state by adding your name to the list at www.care4carolina.com/act-now.

Together, we have the power to close the health coverage gap and make our state a healthier place to live.

Dr. Iulia Vann

Greensboro

Inundated

Oh, my God! I’m so inundated with mass shootings and our own government corruption that I want to check out. Why can’t our elected leaders let go of their power grabs and get things done? Why are so many mass shootings happening? We all fear going anywhere because of them.

What’s wrong with our state and federal governments that they can’t make some commonsense laws? Too much outside influence and money.

Where is American pride, tolerance, initiative and responsibility? Stop this nonsense of “don’t say gay” and anti-CRT! The truth will set us all free.

We need to educate everyone to stop violence. We’ve seen it in other countries, how the uneducated turn into violent sectors or mobs. Education should be a top priority and should pay the highest wages. Why are we shortchanging this very important vessel of our future? America used to be the smartest, strongest and most scientifically advanced nation anywhere and now we look like an undeveloped country.

We don’t need Republicans in office who are trying to destroy democracy. We need everyone to vote with a conscience on the future. We need to hold elected officials to their promises and responsibility.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

Follow the facts

In response to the June 19 letters, “Kangaroo court” and “Who’s fooling whom?,” please follow the facts.

The Jan. 6 “charade” commission is an attempt to enforce constitutional laws and ensure that democratic principles survive. “Patriot” Ashli Babbitt was among seven officers/civilians who perished and 150 officers were injured by the mob. The “kangaroo court” is attempting to bring sanity to an insane Trump-inspired insurrection.

As for being “stupid” about President Biden’s responsibility for inflation and increased illegal immigration, let’s check. Inflation is a direct result of the pandemic, largely unchecked by Trump. Massive unemployment was mitigated by Biden’s actions, and free COVID vaccines and testing were eagerly welcomed. Only Trump’s long-admired Russian autocratic friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, is responsible for the Russian-Ukraine war that’s dramatically increasing inflation.

Trump reduced 18% of green cards and 28% of non-immigrant visas for students, workers, tourists, etc., causing the loss of needed seasonal workers and income-generating tourists and students. Trump’s removal of illegal immigrants was the lowest since ICE’s 2003 creation. Unsuspecting naive children followed the Pied Piper; lemmings join together to rush over cliffs into the sea. This reader is neither a child nor a lemming.

Meredith Millard

Greensboro

Seriously wrong

Something is seriously wrong with our country when the president incites a murderous mob to hang the vice president to prevent him from performing his constitutional duty.

These hearings make Nixon look like an innocent angel compared to Trump.

Tom Kirby-Smith

Greensboro

A nuanced world

A recent letter writer (“Who’s fooling whom?,” June 19) attributed the “higher gas prices, 8.9% inflation, illegal immigrants flooding the border, and war in Europe” to President Biden.

In what world could Biden possibly be responsible for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine — please tell me!

In what world is Biden responsible for higher gas prices? Gas companies are raking in profits — $35 billion in profits in just three months in 2021. If you have even an elementary understanding of economics, you will see the cause and effect there.

Biden’s COVID stimulus package did put money into the economy, making a critical difference in millions of Americans’ lives, and yes, contributing to inflation. But changes in the labor market, rising global energy and commodity prices, supply chain dysfunction, and the war in Ukraine together have affected inflation more than the American Rescue Plan, according to the BBC.

In 2021, immigration numbers fell sharply, with net in-migration increasing by just 247,000, the lowest annual level for any year since at least 2010, according to The Intercept.

We live in a complicated and nuanced world. No matter who is president, it’s just plain lazy thinking to attribute all our country’s problems to one single person!

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

Jan. 6, 2021

Gas was $2.25 a gallon. Inflation was at 1.4%. The supply chain was functioning well. The economy was strongest in 50 years. The border was controlled and secure. The Taliban wasn’t armed with U.S. artillery. There were plenty of workers to fulfill labor needs. The stock market was at record highs. 401(K)s had record high values. Interest rates were at record lows.

Other than that …

All President Biden had to do was not touch anything, leave everything alone and then just introduce some of his pet projects on top of that. Then he might’ve pulled this off. But no, he didn’t do that ... and the rest is history.

Pat Goodrich

Mills River

The writer is the Guilford County public health director