Thursday letters

Elections matter
The details of the N.C. Supreme Court ruling on partisan gerrymandering, released on Feb. 15, are both significant and revealing.
The 4-3 decision, which fell strictly along partisan lines, ordered the legislature to redraw the maps, which heavily favor Republican candidates.
Writing for the majority, Justice Robin Hudson, in her opening paragraph, framed the issue in a remarkably brilliant and simple way:
"Today, we answer this question: does our state constitution recognize that the people of this state have the power to choose those who govern us, by giving each of us an equally powerful voice through our vote? Or does our constitution give to members of the General Assembly, as they argue here, unlimited power to draw electoral maps that keep themselves and our members of Congress in office as long as they want, regardless of the will of the people, by making some votes more powerful than others? We hold that our constitution’s Declaration of Rights guarantees the equal power of each person’s voice in our government through voting in elections that matter.”
Power to the people only happens if we demand it and fight for it eternally — and not just in the courts.
Lewis Pitts
Greensboro
What is fair?
The N.C. legislature has a chance this week to produce voting maps that reasonably represent Greensboro. The state Supreme Court struck down the previous maps created by the legislature. Now the legislature has until this Friday to produce better maps for Greensboro and Guilford County.
What is a better map? People who choose to live in a city (such as Greensboro) have certain interests, priorities and a history of working together over the years as a community. Our community has different interests and priorities than people who choose not to live in a city. The city should be represented by one member of Congress and that person should reflect what the majority in the city think.
Similarly, Guilford County should not be divided into three different congressional districts as it was in the voting maps that were declared unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court. All of Guilford County can and should be in the same congressional district.
Nothing is more important than being correctly represented at the state and federal levels. Please contact your legislators this week and let them know that you are holding them accountable for making appropriate voting maps.
Patricia Gutzwiller
Greensboro
Greed isn't good
The News & Record article on inflation (“Prices going up: Inflation in U.S. climbs to highest point in 40 years,” Feb. 11 ) fell short in a key area. While some reasons for inflation were listed in the article (for example, supply shortage, robust consumer spending), there was no mention of deliberate decisions by many businesses and corporations to increase prices solely to increase their profits.
While many blame only the current administration for inflation, the facts point to other drivers. Inflation doesn’t have to be this high. Many businesses and corporations are deciding that profits come first, and we the consumers lose out.
Kathy Wheeler
Summerfield
Hot rods
For months I have been curious as to why "hot rods" such as Dodge Chargers, Dodge Challengers and Ford Mustangs are allowed to race down the 220 ramp to I-85. Most of them noisily speed down the ramp and don’t stop for traffic. There is one that backfires every time the gears are changed, another with loud music and others with the loud mufflers and/or engines. They are out the most on weekends during the day and night. They are so loud I know I can hear them a mile away.
Someone is going to get seriously hurt one of these days. They also race down Vandalia Road.
Can this be stopped? Probably not, but I wanted to get it out there. Maybe someone from law enforcement will read this and take note.
Kay Southard
Greensboro
Every little bit helps
I haven’t heard of The Trillion Tree Campaign (letter, Feb. 9) supported by Donald Trump but every little bit helps. Climate scientists and economists alike agree that carbon pricing legislation is the most direct solution to increasing levels of greenhouse gases. The U.S. comprises 5% of the world population, yet it is the second-largest contributor of CO2 emissions (behind China).
Disadvantaged communities, including women, contribute least to causes of climate change (coming from a blanketing effect created by emissions), though they suffer the most negative consequences from it. Past and present-day injustices have left people of color exposed to far greater environmental health hazards.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA,) supported by Rep. Kathy Manning in 2021, provides a blueprint for both decarbonization and environmental justice. So contact your legislators. Ask them to consider long-term consequences to the environment in their lawmaking. While you’re at it, follow the three R’s: Reduce waste, reuse (straws, shopping bags, flatware, napkins) and recycle. Turn off the car at the drive-thru. Protect Arctic wildlife.