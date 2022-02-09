Thursday letters

Fixated
On Friday, Feb.4, three of the four letters to the editor focused on Donald Trump and Jan. 6, 2021. This has been a common pattern many days for the past year. Our country is facing dire problems, including the highest inflation levels in 40 years; shortages of products, including food; labor shortages; out-of-control crime; thousands crossing the southern border; the ongoing COVID pandemic; a potential war in eastern Europe; and a weak, unpopular president.
I kindly request a favor from the letter writers who appear to be obsessed with Trump and Jan. 6, despite all of the problems we currently face: Please keep it up until Nov. 8!
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
Commanders?
So, the Washington Football Team will be the “Commanders.” One definition of that word says it’s a naval officer of high rank, in particular, in the U.S Navy or Coast Guard — an officer ranking above lieutenant commander, but below captain!
So, why not the “Captains”?
In some metropolitan police departments, the officer in charge of a division, district, precinct or squad is the commander. Another definition says “commander” is a member of a higher class in some orders of knighthood. If it was meant to be a high-ranking naval officer, why not the highest: “Admirals”?
Or the “Knights” would’ve been a good choice, too. I like all three better than “Commanders”! Personally, my choice would’ve been the “Knights.” Imagine a man dressed in a full suit of burgundy and gold “Knights” armor wielding a broad sword and riding a magnificent golden palomino stallion onto the field followed by the cheerleaders and then the team!
Ramon Bell
Stokesdale
Black hole
Social media are a black hole. Let me count the ways.
A black hole has no biology or even color. Similarly, social media absorb one’s humanity into their own language and narrative.
A black hole absorbs all other elements of the universe. Even light cannot escape. It brutally destroys variety. Social media are the playground of anger and hatred, draining love and kindness out of those who are caught in its sphere of influence. They do not shed light but turn it off in their deceptive echo chambers. Like a black hole gravitationally sucking all matter near it, so too do social media suck money and resources to just one singularity at the top.
There is no humanity and just one currency in a black hole: gravity. We can attribute various features to it, like its amazing power and physics. But in the end, it is a one-dimensional void.
We may think we cannot live without social media. But in the end, can we live with them? Like a black hole destroying all galactic possibility, social media devour us along with our entire culture, two narratives of self-annihilation.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
Why bother?
Today, I have come to believe that all the efforts to get people to wear masks and get vaccinations are wasted energy and should come to an end. The people who are refusing to do this are not going to change their minds.
Some will change their minds when they have become infected by the virus and are in pain on an oxygen machine. Some may change their minds when they have a loved one who is dying or has died. Rational information will not convince them. We have become a country that does not value truth. Many are very happy to accept and believe false statements through social media and other sources such as Fox News. Of course, the sad part of this is that their behavior could well lead to the infection and deaths of others, some of whom could be family members and friends. They will be responsible for their deaths. Of course, they will not want to believe this truth, so they won’t. It is my hope that youth of our country will wake up to the mental sickness of the many adults in our country, rebel, and only be satisfied with truth.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
C’mon, people
I can’t believe the selfishness of some people. Yesterday I walked into my local Harris Teeter only to be met with a poor employee politely trying to persuade someone to wear a mandated mask. They have even provided free N-95 masks.
As I do my shopping, I see at least six more people who are maskless. I nicely say to three of these shoppers that the store is providing free masks.
One maskless lady, accompanying an elderly, also maskless woman, says to me, “I’m just trying to breathe.” Well, lady, so am I — and I want to keep being able to breathe without the help of a respirator.
I am shopping to provide an in-home birthday dinner for my 102-year-old aunt. I am 73 and we both mask and have both had all shots and boosters. If you don’t want to mask there are other shopping options. If you are shopping maskless to prove a point, you are selfish and inconsiderate. Come on, Guilford County citizens, we are better than this obstinance.
Tennie Skladanowski
Greensboro
