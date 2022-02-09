Thursday letters

Why bother?

Some will change their minds when they have become infected by the virus and are in pain on an oxygen machine. Some may change their minds when they have a loved one who is dying or has died. Rational information will not convince them. We have become a country that does not value truth. Many are very happy to accept and believe false statements through social media and other sources such as Fox News. Of course, the sad part of this is that their behavior could well lead to the infection and deaths of others, some of whom could be family members and friends. They will be responsible for their deaths. Of course, they will not want to believe this truth, so they won’t. It is my hope that youth of our country will wake up to the mental sickness of the many adults in our country, rebel, and only be satisfied with truth.