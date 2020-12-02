Thursday letters

'1984' is now
The recent letters submitted by Trump supporters bring to mind the following three quotes from George Orwell's “1984”:
- “Ignorance is strength."
- “Stupidity was as necessary as intelligence, and as difficult to attain."
- “The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power, pure power."
Since 2016, the Republican Party has aided and abetted Donald Trump and his “1984” playbook for destroying our societal norms and paving the way to replace the “deep state” with a dystopian state. Indeed, the aforementioned quotes not only characterize how Trump and the Republicans have governed, but more tragically explain the results of their approach to the pandemic. Certainly, a second term of Trump with Republican control of the Senate and the courts would have continued on this dystopian path.
But, unfortunately for Donald Trump to win reelection “stupidity was as necessary as intelligence, and as difficult to attain." That explains why Trump’s current legal strategies resonate with his supporters, while failing miserably in the courts.
Hopefully, Trump supporters will eventually recognize how close Orwell’s “1984” fiction was becoming our nation's alternate reality.
Howard Becker
Greensboro
Voters want ID
Regarding Tom Kirkman's letter ("Thumbprint ID?" Dec. 2):
I totally agree and have been saying for a while that we need voter ID as well.
In North Carolina, we the people passed voter ID four years ago but the courts have placed it on hold. When we the people vote for something, it shouldn't be messed with ... but it was.
Just shaking my head.
Elizabeth A. Jones
Greensboro
New emperor's clothes
Using the fairy tale, "The Emperor’s New Clothes," by Hans Christian Andersen, as inspiration, let’s weave together the finest threads to create a new presidential ensemble:
The Obama-Biden Justice Department did not attempt a coup during and after the 2016 election.
Donald Trump is a Russian asset.
Trump is treated fairly by the mainstream media and big tech.
The media and big tech are not politicizing COVID.
The media and big tech did not politicize the riots.
Big-tech platforms are free, open and unbiased.
Joe Biden was not propped up, protected and promoted by the mainstream media and big tech.
Biden and his family are not corrupt.
Biden is beloved and wildly popular with Americans.
Biden ran an open, robust 2020 campaign and was regularly and appropriately pressed by the media with tough questions.
Biden is not physically and mentally diminished.
Biden has not flip-flopped on major issues.
Biden won fair and square with zero corruption (in important Democrat-controlled swing states).
The Biden-Harris administration will be moderate and will not lead us toward socialism.
Biden will not re-impose Barack Obama’s failed domestic and foreign policies.
The emperor has new clothes! Don’t believe your eyes. Bow down and believe what you are told!
Stephen O'Connell
Greensboro
Gratitude
This Thanksgiving I asked myself for what I was thankful — and there was much.
I am thankful for being free of the virus.
I am thankful for voters who elected a moral individual to be our next president.
I am thankful for the country surviving another Republican administration and allowing our fragmented government to be put back together like a jigsaw puzzle.
I also am thankful for:
- Companies like Pfizer, which had the foresight to start developing a COVID vaccine in January and did so themselves without a handout from taxpayers.
- Family and friends who have been smart enough to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
- Organizations that provide needed food for those who no longer have jobs and incomes.
- The survival of the Affordable Care Act, which provides essential health care for many Americans.
- The food and shelter that we enjoy while so many in the world lack such gifts.
The list could go on and on, but the essential message is that we are very fortunate and if we stop and consider what we have and don’t have, we will realize how lucky and thankful we all should be.
Rodney Jackson
Greensboro
