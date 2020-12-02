Thursday letters

'1984' is now

Since 2016, the Republican Party has aided and abetted Donald Trump and his “1984” playbook for destroying our societal norms and paving the way to replace the “deep state” with a dystopian state. Indeed, the aforementioned quotes not only characterize how Trump and the Republicans have governed, but more tragically explain the results of their approach to the pandemic. Certainly, a second term of Trump with Republican control of the Senate and the courts would have continued on this dystopian path.