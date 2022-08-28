Thursday's letters, August 25, 2022

Disrespect for women is the American way

I am writing in response to the letter “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” (Aug. 24). I agree wholeheartedly!

Women and girls have never been respected in the United States. If we were, none of us would die or come close to dying during childbirth. (The United States has the highest rate of maternal mortality and morbidity rates of any developed nation and the numbers keep rising, thanks to the anti-abortion movement.)

When men gathered in the 18th century to draft the U.S. Constitution, Abigail Adams pleaded with her husband, John, to remember the women. Those men paid no attention to the needs of women and now, more than 200 years later, the U.S. Supreme Court has continued the stance that women are not citizens and therefore do not have the same rights as men or a fetus.

But the most obvious proof of disrespect is the failure to support women in their role as primary parent and caregiver. More than 3 million women have left the traditional work force since the onset of the pandemic. Why? Think about that while you are forced to sit waiting to see a nurse or your child does not have a permanent teacher for the school year.

Donna Patricia Ward

Greensboro

‘Punishing’ Watson

The 11-game suspension and $5 million fine are nothing more than a couple of smacks on the wrist for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Will it deter him (or others) from continuing their seemingly carefree lifestyles?

The NFL and all major-league organizations and team owners must be involved in enforcing some form of behavioral compliance from their players. For some, fines and suspensions are not going to be enough.

In my opinion, a “two strikes and out” policy should be implemented by all teams, owners, leagues, organizations, unions and players associations. There’s no place in professional sports for irresponsible behavior and proverbial “bad boys” whose sexual conscience is in their wallets ... or in other, unmentionable places.

In Watson’s case, if I were the owner of the team, I would not sign him, and I would encourage other NFL teams to do the same. Plain and simple, there’s no place in any professional sport for anyone like Deshaun Watson — no matter how good they are!

Ramon Bell

Stokesdale

Park fees

In the article “Smokies to require parking passes beginning next March” (Aug. 15) it says, and I quote, “The fee is needed to keep up with maintenance and staffing demands at the country’s most visited park. The fee is $5 a day or $15 a week.”

I find it amazing as a taxpayer and an American citizen that we have to pay for maintenance and staffing when the government has $40 billion to send to Ukraine. Guess the government does not work for American citizens but it can help the people of Ukraine.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

Only in America

Let me commend the writer of the “Gun abstinence” letter (Aug. 16).

The writer expressed my feelings and so many other readers on the issue of banning assault rifles. Only in the United States are these rifles available to 18-year-olds.

Other nations have mental health issues, but only here do we allow the purchase of assault weapons with little in the way of background checks.

As the writer noted, we need gun safety in America.

And I thank him for that.

Barbara Foster

Greensboro