Thursday's letters, August 4, 2022

The one we feed

A Cherokee elder sitting with his grandchildren told them: “In every life there is a terrible fight — a fight between two wolves. One is evil: fear, anger, envy, greed, arrogance, self-pity, resentment and deceit. The other is good: joy, serenity, humility, confidence, generosity and compassion.”

A child asked: “Grandfather, which one will win?” The elder looked at him in the eye and said: “The one you feed.”

With that as a backdrop, it’s obviously a very discouraging time for America, but we must still believe in the power of the people to create change for the betterment of our country and the world. We all need to be angry and channel that emotion into positive energy and constructive action. We are in danger of losing our democracy, thus silence and inaction are not options.

Bob Kollar

Greensboro

Time to act

Take a moment and write or call our Sens. Burr and Tillis and tell them, “When the ‘Inflation Reduction Act of 2022’ reaches the Senate, please represent me and vote for it.”

We are too far behind investing in climate change mitigation measures now, and it’s time to take steps toward blunting the economy-wrecking effects of intense wildfires, droughts and flooding resulting from the world’s rising temperatures.

Also, billion-dollar corporations benefit from infrastructure supported by taxes that we all have to pay, and should have to pitch in and pay at least some portion themselves. The 15% tax rate called for in this bill is less than what many individuals and families pay, and far less than the 21% standard corporate rate.

I cannot imagine Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul justifying continued inaction on climate change after the widespread economic and human destruction visited on Kentucky by this week’s horrific flooding and last year’s astonishing tornado that dragged along the ground for miles, almost wiping out Mayfield and leaving widespread destruction.

These are their people. We in North Carolina have seen our own losses from intensified storms and drought. Could we be the next Kentucky?

Linda Mercer-Dawson

Greensboro

Random thoughts

The ideas in former Vice President Al Gore’s missive, “An Inconvenient Truth,” were prescient. We must act now, before the Earth is no longer livable.

Teenagers should not be able to legally buy an “assault rifle” or similar weapon, as they don’t have the maturity necessary.

Older gun buyers should have a license, analogous to what is required to drive a car.

We need a way to delay an angry man with a grudge going out to buy an “assault rifle” and then triggering a massacre.

The personal right to privacy that was lost by the Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade should be restored. It is appalling to force women to give birth against their wishes, even for a dead fetus.

Regardless of the court ruling, a 10-year-old girl should be allowed to have an abortion without delay. Any woman whose pregnancy is a danger to herself should be allowed to have an abortion.

Your random thoughts may be different from mine. But As Mark Twain said, “It were not best that we should all think alike; it is difference of opinion that makes horse races.”

Harvey Herman

Greensboro

Americans go home

About a year ago I sent a letter regarding the open border. I stated that Americans might start moving to Mexico and Canada.

I said it was tongue in cheek. However, I just learned that the Los Angeles Times just printed an article reporting that Americans are flooding Mexico City. That they are transforming the neighborhoods and the housing markets so much that the Mexicans are yelling for them to go home.

Maybe it was not so tongue-in-cheek after all!

Patricia Hurt

Reidsville

Bond marketing

It was clever marketing to combine the $50 million Windsor-Chavis-Nocho Joint Use Facility with the $20 million Greensboro Science Center Phase 2 Project in the parks and recreation bond. In the past, voters have always approved funding for the GSC. Would the outcome have been the same if these were presented as separate items?

H.C. Roethling

Greensboro