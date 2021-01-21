Thursday's letters: BJ Barnes disappoints

BJ disappoints
I was disappointed yet not surprised to read that Summerfield Mayor BJ Barnes opposes impeachment, claiming it’s divisive and vindictive ("Reactions by Guilford politicians to Trump's impeachment were, predictably, along party lines," Jan. 14).
First, let me say I voted for Barnes. Many times. While I was appalled when he abandoned principled Republican ideals and embraced Trump, I still voted for him because I thought he was a good sheriff.
A few years ago someone broke into Barnes’ home. Barnes stated that, had he been there at the time, it would not have been a burglary; it would have been justifiable homicide (a sentiment with which I agree).
Barnes did not say, “Well, for the good of society, let’s hope this fella learned his lesson — go free, son.”
Trump, after trying to cajole the secretary of state of Georgia to “find” 11,780 votes" (actively encouraging vote fraud) incited a mob to intimidate Congress to overturn a free and fair election. What crime is higher than that in a democracy?
Pursuing justice is not vindictive. Trump must be convicted.
If Barnes and other Republicans are genuinely concerned about a divided America, they would start speaking truth and repudiate lies about election fraud and bizarre conspiracy theories that have torn this country apart.
Aldo Hubert
Greensboro
Redemption?
When Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial began, I wrote the following to Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis:
"As duly elected senators yours is a grave responsibility — to hear evidence and render an impartial judgment regarding whether to convict Donald Trump of the charges listed in his impeachment or to exonerate him. As jurors you have sworn to remain impartial, and yet in a recent email sent to me by Mr. Tillis, he stated, 'Based on the scant evidence produced, however, I do not believe President Trump has committed impeachable offenses.' I am discouraged when I hear any senator state that his/her mind is made up prior to hearing evidence in a trial setting."
Donald Trump’s unending mendacity and the willingness of some to allow his lies and rabble-rousing to continue resulted in murder and mayhem in the very halls of the Capitol. Our senators have been given the opportunity for partial redemption. I pray they have the moral fiber to live up to their oath — to preserve and protect — all who are relying on them to help bring this madness to an end and to create a country that values and protects all of its citizens.
Sarah Beck
Greensboro
Master of chaos
Tohubohu is a Hebrew word for "a state of chaos; utter confusion."
Jared Kushner could have told Donald Trump that (if he'd listen).
Trump started the chaotic conspiracy theory in 2016 when he didn't win the popular vote; the election was rigged, he said, with no proof. He continued it again in 2019 and 2020, with disastrous results.
Trump called the pandemic a "hoax" that should be ignored. There was no need to wear masks, or avoid mega rallies, even as he advised Republican lawmakers in January 2020 that it was a pandemic; they promptly sold and bought stocks to enrich themselves.
Trump's ranting during the election was, "It's COVID, COVID, COVID. You can't watch anything else."
As in, "Who cares? It's overblown."
Now 400,000 are dead, millions infected, with the death rate sure to hit 500,000 in February.
Trump declared in March 2020 that he took no blame for ignoring the pandemic; now he takes no blame for inciting rioters, possibly attempting to kill lawmakers (and Mike Pence). He didn't even attempt to address the dismal COVID vaccine rollout that was happening on his watch.
The leader of the free world watched five TV channels simultaneously, incessantly tweeting conspiracy theories, while ignoring serious health, economic and security issues.
What benefit did chaotic Trump bring Americans?
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
Trump betrayed us
The riots in Washington were at their core, political. Donald Trump, the country’s top Republican, lost a free and fair election despite multiple recounts and 62 failed lawsuits. He ordered his House and Senate GOP members to defy the result, and ordered the mob to march on the Capitol. After the attack, he refused to send in troops to protect our elected leaders, or to go on TV and tell his supporters to stop the violence!
The real mistake folks like the writer of the letter "Tilted media?" (Jan. 15) make is trying to compare citizen outrage to a sitting president betraying his oath of office.
Brad Schamp
Archdale
A sordid affair
I wrote a letter to the editor back in 2001 regarding Bill Clinton's commutation of the sentence of convicted cocaine dealer Carlos Vignali and the role two California politicians played in this sordid affair. They were both reprimanded by Congress for their inappropriate behavior.
Well, now those same two individuals, Xavier Becerra and Alexander Mayorkas, have been nominated by Joe Biden for Cabinet positions. If the GOP controlled the Senate their nominations would be tough sledding but, alas, elections have consequences.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro