Thursday's letters: BJ Barnes disappoints

Aldo Hubert

Greensboro

Redemption?

When Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial began, I wrote the following to Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis:

"As duly elected senators yours is a grave responsibility — to hear evidence and render an impartial judgment regarding whether to convict Donald Trump of the charges listed in his impeachment or to exonerate him. As jurors you have sworn to remain impartial, and yet in a recent email sent to me by Mr. Tillis, he stated, 'Based on the scant evidence produced, however, I do not believe President Trump has committed impeachable offenses.' I am discouraged when I hear any senator state that his/her mind is made up prior to hearing evidence in a trial setting."