Thursday's letters, December 8, 2022

I would like to send some assurances to our friends in QAnon. I do not traffic children or eat babies. That is a popular myth in Republican circles these days. (fun fact: Donald Trump’s reaction to QAnon? “They like me.”)

The House Republicans say that they want to investigate the origins of COVID-19. Great! I hope they expose the unforgivable scandal of why President Biden didn’t do more about COVID in early 2020. Oops! Wrong president! I think it must have been the other guy.

Republicans and evangelicals would compel pregnant victims of rape and incest to carry those fetuses to term. And the Republicans would also like to deny food stamps to young and poverty-stricken mothers. I guess I missed the part of the Bible wherein Jesus commanded us to investigate the needy before helping them.

But most of all, Republicans would like to repeal gun-safety laws, so that all citizens, including those with criminal records and mental illness, can legally get assault rifles that shred human flesh.

I used to be a Republican. No longer.

Jody McGhee

High Point

Gun ownership

Regarding Ned Barnett’s Dec. 4 column “To reduce gun violence we should challenge what gun ownership means”:

Liberals’ lack of common sense is amazing. Barnett says he wants the law-abiding citizen to know what gun ownership means. Most law-abiding citizens already know what gun ownership means.

The question is how is he going to get the thugs and criminals to learn what gun ownership mean? At the end of his column he states, “Those who pack guns just because they can aren’t making anyone safer, including themselves.” That’s laughable.

I sure ain’t going to stand there and let criminals shoot me. Liberals have no answer to getting guns out of criminals’ hands and that is why you get columns like this.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

Rolling blights

This is the one about the “redneck” limousines that pollute the roads and streets of North High Point.

Tony Moschetti

High Point

Proud ‘deplorables’

To deplore or not to deplore?

That was the consequential question for Republican voters in this past election cycle. Narrowly, but only narrowly, did the Republicans fail to achieve the mandate they sought by embracing and pandering to the extremist elements of their base.

Despite the lessons learned from this election, the fringe leaders of the Republican Party have further embraced the “deplorable” label as a badge of honor — a litmus test by which to seek, select, fund and promote their ambitions for local, statewide and national prominence. Indeed, to be deplorable has been transformed from an odious character flaw into a patriotic virtue, a source of pride and a political asset.

Will the GOP abandon these fringe element alliances … or are these fringe elements now the sum and substance of the GOP? To actively deplore, or to passively harbor and empower these fringe elements — that is the choice that will determine what becomes of the Republican Party and whether it will ever again be able to contribute to the future needs and governance of our nation.

To continue to be or not to be a democratic republic … that still awaits the consequential “right” answer.

Howard Becker

Greensboro

RINO reflections

I’m confused! For the longest time, I have been called a RINO (Republican in Name Only), of which I am proud.

My political beliefs have never changed — I’m a fiscal conservative who supports strong state government (with a federal government that assists the states when needed, to help maintain the integrity of the U.S. Constitution), freedom for all to practice their religion of choice without retribution, elected representatives who serve to improve the rights of all their constituents and patriotism based upon defending the Constitution.

I spoke out against:

George W. Bush’s wars of revenge, which drained our national wealth.

The subversion of Republican principles by Donald Trump.

Making the rich richer while leaving the lower classes with the burden of supplying the missing revenue created by their leaders’ malfeasance.

The misplaced loyalty to a man rather than the Constitution.

And, above all else, making patriots out of those who attempted to overthrow our government on Jan 6.

Now I’m told these guys are the real RINOs by a handful of fellow Republicans I respect — those not too cowardly to call a spade a spade and actually apply the values of constitutional governance.

John Dickey

Greensboro