Leave them be

I recently enjoyed a weekend stay in downtown Greensboro at a historic hotel, The Biltmore, which graciously provided complimentary copies of your newspaper.

I read with interest the complaints about the proposed changes to leaf collection.

As an avid gardener and active backyard compost keeper, I wanted to urge support for the changes.

Leaves are a valuable natural resource, either left in place to provide habitat for pollinators or chopped up with a lawnmower and placed as mulch in beds or as the much-needed carbon source for a functioning compost pile.

To all who are opposed to this plan, please consider a “leave the leaves” approach and minimize the expense of manpower and diesel trucks.

Leaves are one of Mother Nature’s most valuable sources for enriching our soils — an often-overlooked component of life on our increasingly imperiled planet.

David Quick

Mount Pleasant

The Moms’ agenda

It is time to expose the common denominator to, and the fundamental nature of, the positions held by Moms for Liberty. While they are not the puppetmasters, they are, indeed, puppets of the radical Republican agenda.

They live and advocate for ways to ensure middle- and upper-class white students are advantaged, that only they make up what is normal and standard. Interestingly they conveniently ignore the data that confirm that, when low-performing students are helped, all students benefit.

They operate on fear and racial fear is their most valued tool. Be careful, they cry. If books are not about you, ban them. Watch out. If history does not always make you the hero, ignore it.

And please, ban anything to do with sexuality and gender identification, for if we ignore it it is simply not there.

Their puppetmasters, however, have a much bigger agenda than books and history and gender. They seek power and the wealth it can bring — and truth, fact and equity are in the way. They, therefore, seek our votes at any cost to their integrity, at any cost to democracy and at any cost to our freedom.

Let us not give votes to them. We are moms, too!

April Parker

Greensboro

Protect our schools

Instead of passing a budget to fund our public schools for 2023-24, the North Carolina General Assembly has chosen to once again attack our public schools. On Aug. 16, the N.C. General Assembly overrode five gubernatorial vetoes and passed additional legislation. The legislation discriminates against LGBTQ+ students and families and further dismantles our already-suffering North Carolina public school system by siphoning funds and resources away from traditional public schools and giving it away to unaccountable private and charter schools.

SB 49, HB 574, and HB 808 are a direct attack on our students, teachers and caregivers who are LGBTQ+ community members. These new laws create dangerous conditions for students and workers in our schools when lawmakers’ top priority should be keeping our kids and public school workers safe.

HB 219 and HB 618 allow expansion and further deregulation of charter schools at the expense of public resources. Legislation like this is a direct attack on our public schools. Public dollars belong in public schools.

The vast majority of North Carolinians support their local public schools and want their schools funded appropriately. The General Assembly has chosen to engage in the culture wars rather than doing the job it was elected to do: Pass a state budget.

Educators and parents alike want our students to receive equitable and excellent education. Our students need and deserve the freedom to learn in an inclusive, culturally responsive public education system in which every student and educator is treated with dignity and respect, no exceptions.

Joanna Pendleton

Greensboro

Climate basics

Regarding a very interesting article, “Corporate carbon damages likely in trillions, study says” (N&R, Aug. 29):

Reportedly, 90% of corporate carbon (CO2) damage comes from the energy, utilities, transportation and manufacturing industries (for example, steel). It is estimated, however, that if the world’s corporations had to pay damages for the carbon pollution they produce it would equate to some 44% of their total profits.

More significantly, from a “climate perspective” global warming is caused by the build-up of greenhouse gases in the air, such as those being emitted by way of these four powerhouse business operations. The estimated trillion-dollar cost globally and hundreds of billions of American dollars are an obvious deterrent.

The referenced study reminds readers that consumers share in the responsibility to develop habits that will help offset the source of a warming planet. Simply put, accumulation of carbon pollution and emissions from other heat-trapping gases is bad for the environment.

Karlah Burton

Greensboro