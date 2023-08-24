Give local ‘Moms’ chapter a chance

Regarding Maria Adams and the new Guilford County Moms for Liberty chapter:

I suggest we step back a little. I imagine we all welcome more active engagement of parents in their children’s schools; however, there is reason to be wary of Moms for Liberty because of their history elsewhere.

1. Featured speakers at one summit were extremists such as North Carolina’s Mark Robinson, who believes, for example, that LGBT folks are “filth,” and KrisAnne Hall, who compared the U.S. Capitol Police to Nazi SS troops.

2. Prominent members of Moms for Liberty have close ties to Proud Boys, QAnon and Christian nationalists. Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio said that Moms for Liberty are “the Gestapo with vaginas.”

3. A Hamilton County, Ind., Moms for Liberty newsletter printed a front-cover Hitler quotation: “He alone, who OWNS the youth, gains the future.”

4. Chapters in Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Florida and Michigan, for example, have so disrupted school board meetings that they have been variously arrested, issued restraining orders or been subjected to other means of restraint.

In addition, they advocate censorship, while their social media posts, policies and practices target teachers and school officials, advance conspiracy theories and spread hateful rhetoric against the LGBT community.

Clearly, Moms for Liberty in other states has a history of objectionable, disruptive and counterproductive behavior at school board meetings. I suggest we not prejudge the Guilford County chapter, but wait to see if they are constructive participants or not. After all, they haven’t done anything yet.

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

Dr. Lawmaker

It’s that time of year when I would typically call my doctor to make an appointment for my annual check-up. This year, I’m really thinking I might be better served by calling a random Republican legislator. They’ve just demonstrated that they know more than the AMA, the Endocrine Society and the American Academy of Pediatrics by passing and overriding the veto of bills restricting gender affirming treatment of children.

While I am not transgender and am way beyond the age for treatment by a pediatrician — why would I bother consulting someone who is not nearly as smart as our legislators? Why bother with someone who has spent years in study of medicine and the treatment of human beings?

Surely I would be better served by scheduling my annual check-up with any of our Republican legislators, right? And, while I’m well beyond child-bearing age, I know they would gladly give me advice on any reproductive question I might have. They apparently know more than doctors about those issues as well.

We are fortunate that we have representatives who have held up passing a budget that would give deserving state employees pay raises and expand Medicaid to many without health care in order to pass bills that intrude upon our personal lives.

This is what we get when the party of fear and hate is in power. Vote them out.

Kathleen Williams

Greensboro

A gun myth

In response to the recent article (Aug. 12) discussing tragic shootings in our community, it is crucial to address the misconception of linking shootings to mental illness — a perennial favorite among the pro-gun pontificators.

Research consistently shows a low correlation between mental illness and acts of violence, and the majority of people living with mental health challenges pose no threat to others. In fact, the great majority of people with mental illness are not violent. Said differently, sane people are also violent.

Additionally, individuals with mental illness are more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators, often facing discrimination, stigma and social isolation. These misconceptions perpetuate harmful stereotypes and hinder efforts to provide adequate support and treatment to those who need it most.

Inaccurately attributing violence to mental illness diverts attention away from the root causes of such behaviors, which include access to firearms, socioeconomic disparities, exposure to violence, co-occurring substance abuse and a lack of appropriate intervention.

Focusing solely on mental illness oversimplifies the complex web of factors contributing to violent incidents. As a community, we must be cautious not to perpetuate stigma and misinformation surrounding mental health.

By promoting a more accurate understanding of mental illness and violence, we can work toward creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for everyone. Let us move forward with compassion, evidence-based information, and a commitment to addressing the broader issues that lead to violence in our society.

Tom Murray, Ph.D.

Greensboro

Take us back

A recent Gallup poll has reported that Americans view King Charles of England more favorably (at 46%) than they do either President Biden or ex-President Donald Trump (tied at 41%).

I suggest that we start a movement to rejoin the United Kingdom, for clearly our 247-year experiment in self-government has failed.

Please, King Charles, let your wayward children return to the fold.

Dennis Thompson

Pilot Mountain

Here’s why ...

I vote for Democrats because I believe:

Global warming is an existential threat and governments need major funded programs to combat it.

Gun control, including an assault weapons ban, would save thousands of American lives.

Abortion should be a medical issue, not a political issue.

Skyrocketing national debt and the dangerously widening gap between rich and poor should be arrested with more taxes on corporations and the rich, not a decrease in benefits to the middle class and poor.

Public education should be adequately funded, professional educators should determine curricula, and books should not be banned.

Poll workers, both Republican and Democrat, are honest people who do a good job administering fair elections. They should not be maligned or threatened.

We should work to eliminate the systemic racism that still exists.

LGBTQ people are entitled to equal rights.

The vast majority of illegal drugs coming across our southern border are carried by American citizens, not immigrants, but many immigrants could help us remedy the current labor shortage.

The economy is healthy, but endangered by Republicans, who menace us with economic collapse or government shutdowns if they don’t get their way.

NATO is important, and has been strengthened by the Biden administration.

The brave Ukrainians are fighting for the entire free world, and should not want for American support.

Larry Roth

Winston-Salem

Who benefits?

Regarding the N.C. legislature’s supposedly “irresponsibly undisciplined budgeting” (Rob Schofield column, Aug. 10):

Fiscal policy — in which a collection “of comfortably well-off lawmakers repeatedly enact tax and spending cuts that chiefly benefit themselves and their well-off friends while depriving institutions of the basic resources they need to operate” — only helps Republicans?

No, these cuts benefit all. As for the agencies and institutions Schofield wants to get more funding, the more money you give them the more they want.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

Inflation’s roots

How easy it is for Republicans to blame inflation on President Biden (“Bidenomics’ flaw,” Aug. 16) and to ignore that the principal causes of the inflation that we have experienced are:

The pandemic’s major disruptions in global supply chains (over which he had little control).

Fluctuating global energy and food prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and extreme weather events adversely affecting agricultural production in many places.

And some price-gouging in certain sectors of our economy.

They also don’t talk about the fact that inflation has declined substantially since its peak of 9% last summer and that Canada, other developed nations in the EU, and Japan currently have higher inflation rates and food prices than the United States does.

And the growing national debt is Biden’s fault too! How about all the tax breaks the GOP has given the wealthy over many years or the nearly trillion-dollar defense budgets it eagerly supports every year without any serious oversight of the tremendous cost overruns that an oligopoly of weapon systems suppliers benefits from?

What is happening in the world and our nation is not as simple as Economics 101.

Tim Miles

Mount Airy

The writer is a certified forensic mental health evaluator.

