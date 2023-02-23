Jan. 6: The truth

From time to time, I still read or hear those marauders who stormed the U.S. Capitol referred to as “peaceful protesters.” To those who still cling to that mantra as an article of truth and political fidelity, I suggest that it is past time for a wholesale reality check.

Jury after jury after jury has answered for us the question of what was actually happening on Jan 6. It was illegal rioting, trespass, treason, assault, destruction of property, sedition, insurrection and attempts to kidnap with murderous intent, just to touch the iceberg’s tip. The raw violence was preplanned, conspired, connived, malicious and specifically targeted to violate the laws of the United States.

Misguided in their allegiances, the outlaw rioters were enraged, hell-bent and disastrously destructive in their determination to undermine the peaceful, lawful transfer of power.

As to those who breached the Capitol, juries are rising above the noise and bluster to name their criminality over and over again. Each separate jury is a panel of 12 conscientious citizens hearing the evidence, not the propaganda. Beyond a reasonable doubt and unanimously, jurors’ guilty verdicts are speaking the truth (the very meaning of “verdict”).

Not Trump, not Biden, not Schumer, not McConnell, not Carlson, Bannon, Miller, Maddow or Blitzer, not Fox, not MSNBC, but juries of ordinary, faithful, courageous citizens one after another are totally debunking the preposterous premise that the mob was just exercising constitutional rights. Reality check: They are renegade thugs, self-deluded traitors. Peaceful protesters? Give us a break!

Jack Harrington

Greensboro

Support Ukraine

Every freedom-loving person should be taking a moment each day and give thanks to the brave people of Ukraine. In the past year this smaller country has been defending its very existence from an unprovoked attack by Russia. The once vaunted, feared and presumed world-class military machine of Russia was overestimated by many world powers.

The invasion of Ukraine has been a miserable failure of this once-powerful Motherland. The U.S., NATO alliance and many other democracies have pledged support to Ukraine. Every meager scrap of help is necessary to their defense. We hear the most about what the U.S. is contributing to the effort to topple the Kremlin. No matter the price, remember, this conflict is not fought on our continent and no American forces are losing their lives in this just cause.

Any delay, deviation or rejection of total support for the sovereign country of Ukraine is an endorsement and tolerance of the hostile action a highly centralized authoritarian regime has taken against its neighbor.

Robert Jones

Archdale

Motive? Despair.

Another mass shooting was reported last week and once again police are looking for and failing to find a motive. There is no motive other than despair.

Gun violence is essentially an expression of despair, hopelessness and powerlessness. Shooters feel disenfranchised or left behind and resort to final expressions of powerfulness, often followed by suicide. Until our country recognizes this and begins to target resources toward this disenfranchised group, shootings will continue.

Julia Nile

Greensboro

Best protection

Regarding the Feb. 16 letter (“Abolish it”) and the sentiments of other “anti-gun” people):

The author evidently is an “unarmed female” who has never had anything happen that threatened her life, limb or personal property. What will she do if she is faced with an intruder in her home, night or day; or just out for a walk to the corner grocery store; or accosted on her way home by someone larger and possibly armed?

If she were able to call the police, help is still often 10-20 minutes away, maybe more. Her safety and life may depend on her being able to defend herself. A small handgun would deter her assailant, even if fired into the air or ground or toward the attacker’s lower extremities.

Other options are Chemical Mace, a stun gun, a knife or other sharp object, even a pencil or ball-point pen. But they often involve instantaneous reaction and close physical contact. For the young or old, a handgun, however small, remains the best and often preferred option for personal and home protection. A .22-caliber Derringer or small revolver is the simplest and safest handgun to use by someone unaccustomed to firearms.

The NRA and often your local police department or Sheriff’s Office offers courses in handgun use and safety at home or elsewhere, often for free. Search “handgun safety courses” online to find an instructor or course held near your home.

Ramon N. Bell

Stokesdale