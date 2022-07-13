Thursday's letters, July 14, 2022

Spaceship Earth

I consider myself reasonably intelligent, though some might argue the point. But what I’m reading relative to the newly unveiled NASA telescope’s power and revelations are incomprehensible. As they would be even to Albert Einstein were he alive today.

Consider that the speed of light is 186,000 miles per second. We can now view galaxies and stars that are 7,600 light-years from Earth, i.e., the distance light travels in 7,600 years!

In context, think about a tiny ant you might see near your kitchen sink. Now consider its size and relevance to the size of the entire Earth. We humans on Earth are far less, in size and relevance, to the universe. Makes you think; makes you wonder — wonder why we minuscule humans, who have so much in common, can’t get along nicely.

We’d better. Before we destroy this minuscule spaceship on which we’re traveling ...

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

Write in Meadows

Wondering whom to vote for in the mayoral race? Both candidates on the ballot have been in city government for a combined 23 years. Yet police are underfunded ($1million just cut from their already-too-low budget). In 2020, rioters took to the street as other offenders blocked I-40, and the mayor did nothing to give police protection for businesses or traffic flow. The police force is down 130-plus officers, gang activity is up. But the council’s biggest concern is how long our trash cans sit beside the road?

One mayoral candidate sits on nonprofit boards that receive our tax dollars. The other is a member of a firm that does business with the city. When conducting city business, they either recuse themselves or ignore conflicts of interest. Solution? Write in Chris Meadows, the no-conflicts-of-interest candidate who will work to bring safety and sane spending back to Greensboro.

For City Council, vote in three new members who have not been a part of the runaway spending and lawlessness. Katie Rossabi (at large), Thurston Reader (District 4) and Tony Wilkins (District 5) are eager to bring common sense back to our city government. Vote out the ones who have led us down this dark path. Vote in the new!

Susan Tysinger

Greensboro

Hoffmann's record

Nancy Hoffmann has remained true to the commitments she made in her first campaign for City Council: to apply her business experience and skills to the operation of the city; respect and listen to all citizens; be an independent voice; reenergize and revitalize Greensboro.

Today our city is on an upward trajectory; Toyota, Boom Supersonic, Publix, Systems Sunlight, RPM Wood Finishes and LT Apparel are creating 4,700-plus new jobs. The Fresh Market, P&G, Syngenta, Volvo, Pactiv and Ecolab are expanding and creating more jobs.

Greensboro is growing, by 30,000 more residents since 2010; 736 acres were annexed in 2021. Construction permits issued in 2021 were the highest annual number recorded, $817 million. Three hundred fifty-four acres were rezoned last year and 4,000-plus new housing units will be built.

Hoffmann, throughout her service on the council, has led and championed investment in our city’s infrastructure and cultural/recreation assets, knowing that makes us attractive to new business and residents.

Last year Hoffmann was appointed by Gov. Cooper to the N.C. Local Government Commission, which oversees the finances of all North Carolina municipalities and counties. This is an endorsement of her municipal finance understanding and acumen.

We are in good hands with Nancy Hoffmann on City Council.

Dawn Chaney

Greensboro

Vote GOP

Greensboro's nearly 30% property tax increase may be the highest tax increase in the country in 2022, according to a report by Agent Advice.

In addition to higher taxes, five bond issues on the ballot will put Greensboro further in debt and will require even higher taxes. Liberal Democrats who run Greensboro and Guilford County have zero interest in controlling spending and are totally clueless about how to properly manage taxpayer money.

Four times in recent years taxpayers in Guilford have turned down sales tax increases but the Democrats who run Greensboro don’t care and didn’t listen. Democrats have a never-ending thirst for more of your money and can’t live until they pick your pocket clean of every last cent.

Save your money, your city and your future: Vote Yes for Republicans Chris Meadows, write-in candidate for mayor; Katie Rossabi for at-large council member; Thurston Reeder in District 4; and Tony Wilkins for District 5.

They will protect you and your family, now and in the future.

And vote No on all of the bonds.

Ken Orms

Greensboro