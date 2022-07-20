Thursday's letters, July 21, 2022

Branson's folly

Alan Branson has solidified himself as the most embarrassing former commissioner in Guilford County. That’s quite a feat as he has now surpassed former commissioners Robert Moores and Calvin Hinshaw in behavior that ultimately reflects poorly on our county.

Branson mounted a ridiculous and embarrassing campaign to nullify the wishes of the electorate in its overwhelming support of school bonds. This on top of his Trump-like refusal for weeks to concede his most recent defeat, shows Branson is not interested in making our county better — he just craves attention.

His 15 minutes were up a long time ago.

John W. Graham

Greensboro

Words and actions

I am writing this letter to endorse Felton Foushee for City Council in District 1.

A representative of any arena needs to meet certain requirements. There should be notes of intellectual authority, honesty and compassion, combined with actions to make that person a suitable ambassador for those whose voices are rarely heard. Felton Foushee is a man who not only embodies these characteristics but does the work to support his words.

Felton advocates for the revitalization and economic investment of the underdeveloped areas of Greensboro. Felton is a voracious student of history and can often readily find the parallels between current events and the past. He works with UNCG to help facilitate the education of students and is an excellent source of information and guidance for them. As a mentor at the YMCA, Felton has proven himself to be a force in the shaping of aspiring young minds. He both coordinates and frequents many events that revolve around improving the social awareness of young people.

When Felton speaks on wanting to improve the lives of the citizens of Greensboro, his actions show that he is willing to do the work to make that happen.

Tykwon Burton

Greensboro

Real issues

I received a door hanger for a City Council candidate at large. One of their positions was to bring back glass recycling. It’s been pretty well reported that glass recycling doesn’t make sense for a variety of reasons. We really need more serious candidates to look at real issues we face.

Think about that, especially the big tax increase, when you vote.

David Craft

Greensboro

Working-class issues

I’m puzzled by a recent letter, “I don’t give a flip” (July 17). The writer refers to a utopian "liberal world order" that would not include the working class. What would that be? President Biden’s Build Back Better plan (defeated by Senate Republicans) included universal preschool, free community college, expanded Medicare and Medicaid, child tax credit, affordable rental housing, and lower prescription drug costs. How could every single one of these components fail to benefit the working class enormously, especially those “living paycheck to paycheck”?

How are liberal policies in America responsible for the current international runaway inflation, which is affecting the economies of every country in the world?

The state of our economy is of great worry, of course, but surely not more than the attempt to interfere with our electoral process. You are fooling yourself if you deny the importance of Jan. 6. It was an attempted coup, sir — how can this violent effort to overthrow our democracy not be of deepest concern to all of us?

Both problems loom large in our consciousness and both must be dealt with. There’s no reason to minimize one critical issue for the other. Doing so simply leaves us open for the failure of our “Grand Experiment.”

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

The time is now

Floods! Gas leaks ("Pick your poison," July 19)!

In Guilford County, 78% of us believe in climate change (https://tinyurl.com/593s8x9s).

Many feel that our government is doing too little, too late to avoid losing our planet as we know it. Historically, the Earth has experienced fluctuations in temperature and climate. However, we are witnessing the first time that human activity is responsible for marked global warming these past 175 years (since the Industrial Revolution) through the burning of fossil fuels for our energy needs. The result is heat-trapping atmospheric emissions. This accumulative “free” pollution is a market failure. Fossil fuel energy emits carbon dioxide (CO2) that remains in the atmosphere for 300 to 1,000 years.

Doing business as usual risks tripling our CO2 in 75 years. This will raise temperatures even higher with irreversible chain reaction feedback loops, such as melting polar ice, deforestation, melting permafrost and a warming atmosphere.

Exercise your political will. Please vote for the climate and especially carbon pricing. Our children's and grandchildren’s lives depend on it!

Minta Phillips

Julian