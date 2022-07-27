Thursday's letters, July 28, 2022

Turn to the light

I have become an avid gardener. My garden includes apple trees, blueberry bushes and pollinator plants and flowers and I watch them avidly for signs of growth.

One curious thing about trees and plants is how they all bend to the light of the sun, always seeking the light and warmth to grow and flourish.

This fact of nature made me think, do we bend to the light? Do we too seek the warmth and light to grow and flourish?

Now by “warmth and light” I don’t mean the words written in a book, or uttered from a pulpit or blared from a TV.

No, I mean the light of truth and good that each of us can discern. I think we have come to a point in our country and indeed, in our world, that we must each take responsibility for finding that light. We have shirked our responsibilities to our country, our world and to each other for far too long.

So I ask you, gentle reader, bend to the light.

Tony Saiz

Summerfield

Taxing concerns

I’m planning to move back to Greensboro, but noticed that real estate taxes were higher there relative to the rest of North Carolina.

Also the annual taxing of car ownership is odd considering that public transit is an afterthought.

I would love to live in Greensboro without a car.

Greg Phillips

Columbus, Ohio

How could they?

My sadness for our country continues to grow.

Today, reading about many people who are switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party makes me more aware of the sickness of our country. Here these people are, switching to a party:

That gave us the most evil and dangerous person as president we have ever had.

For which lying is acceptable.

That has provided a Supreme Court that is in the act of taking control of our country in regard to human rights and blocking environmental protections.

That is turning its back on the reality of the danger that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021.

That is supported by neo-Nazis, white supremacists, the KKK and secret armed militia groups wanting to overthrow our government.

That is represented by disturbed representatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz.

That denies global warming and climate change.

That may lead to our Earth’s destruction (our children and grandchildren will pay the price for this!).

And that is showing no respect for defending our Constitution.

When I think of all those who have given their lives to preserve our republic, my sadness is overwhelming.

Lee A. Gable

Greensboro

The NRA sonata

The horrible school massacre in Texas is now behind us. We are well on our way to breaking last year’s gun-death record of more than 16,000. These shootings occurred in schools, churches, concerts, sporting events and grocery stores — just about everywhere.

So it is now time for the NRA to spring into action.

Their lobbyists will gather together all of the alt-right Washington politicians, make them wear dark suits and ties, white shirts and a hang-dog expression; then have them chant in unison, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims.”

This way they will occupy the moral high ground without having to discuss the gun-control legislation that every advanced country in the world employs to mitigate gun deaths. So once more with feeling, use your best funereal voices: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims.”

Remember, too, our mindless mantra that has worked so well for us in the past: “Guns don’t kill people; people kill people.”

Joseph Lyons

Burlington

Please vote

The late Rush Limbaugh famously pointed out that, for birth control, abstinence is one method which works every time it is tried.

You know what else works every time? Banning assault rifles. Ask New Zealand or Australia or other countries that have been beset by gun violence. It also worked in America when weapons of war were banned for civilians in 1994.

But in 2004, Congress allowed the ban to expire, restoring the legality of ordinary people owning semi-automatic weapons that devastate human flesh.

Other countries have mental health problems, but only in America are killing machines legally available to 18-year-old kids. Please heed these seven words: “Universal background checks and no assault rifles.” This will not stop all gun violence but it is a proven method of reducing it significantly.

Do you want to make a change? It can be done without repealing the Second Amendment. People just have to stop pretending that “well regulated” means “no regulations.”

Please vote, in 2022, for gun safety, preserving the Affordable Care Act and bodily autonomy for women in America.

Jody McGhee

High Point