Thursday's letters, July 7, 2022

Guns for all

Since I studied the Constitution in grade school, I’ve pondered the meaning of the opening phrase of the Second Amendment:

“A well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State …”

At first, I thought it referred to the “Minute Men” (accent on first syllable) at Lexington and Concord. Later, I learned that this amendment was at the insistence of Southern states, allowing them to hunt down runaway slaves.

Now, after thousands of homicides and suicides, I read that the Supreme Court interprets this phrase as: “Anyone who wants to own a gun can, regardless of any regulation or militia affiliation.”

And I see the graphic consequences of this interpretation daily, with toddlers splattered with their parents’ blood, mutilated classroom children and average citizens running for their lives every weekend. Somehow, I don’t think this is what the framers of the Constitution intended. But then, I never went to law school or enjoyed blasting holes in living things.

The current state of our laws allows not only individual suicides, but cultural suicide. This is what democracy looks like in the United States. Ain’t freedom grand?

Kurt Lauenstein

Greensboro

Clueless kids

It was shameful for the News & Record to highlight young children waving LGBTQ flags in the Sunday, June 26, edition, as young children don’t have a clue about LGBTQ reality.

Why doesn’t your paper ever comment on the far-left terrorist group, Jane’s Revenge, which has been damaging pregnancy care centers since May, when the Roe v. Wade opinion was leaked. They have vowed to continue to damage these facilities that care about unborn human babies.

Of course I already know the reason ... and that you will not publish this letter.

Larry Allgood

Sophia

I love America

Whenever I happen to tune in to any of the Fox News evening programs to find out what stories the network is covering, it is inevitable to hear hosts say that “liberals and those on the far left hate America.”

This absolutely unbelievable and untruthful message has several purposes: to brainwash viewers and to undermine not only the Democratic Party but democracy itself. After all, what could fan the fires of division more than telling viewers their fellow citizens not only hate the country in which they live but are working hard to destroy it?

None of us on the left “hate America,” as these network hosts falsely claim. What we don’t like is what the conservative right and Republicans are doing to the country we want to continue to be proud to call home. This is why we have spoken up so loudly against recent Supreme Court rulings, the weak approach to gun safety that continues to cost lives every day, the rollback of personal rights and voting rights, and so on.

It’s simple. Don’t read any more into our actions than this: We love America and want it to truly be the home of the free!

Ken Stiles

Greensboro

Vaughan is tireless

My name is Natacha Nikokeza. I came to the U.S. as a refugee in 2008 and I have been working in the refugee/immigrant field since then.

I had the privilege of traveling to Africa with Mayor Nancy Vaughan in December of 2019, two years after a fire took the lives of five refugee children in an apartment complex at Summit Avenue and Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. Mayor Vaughan worked tirelessly alongside community members during and after the tragedy to relocate refugee families from that complex to safe and affordable housing.

She continued to be attentive to the needs of the newest community members in Greensboro. She did not hesitate when the opportunity was presented to her to visit a refugee camp in Uganda, East Africa, at her own expense. She learned so much about life in a refugee camp, the resettlement process and the needs of refugees after resettlement. She is very supportive of the community, and we are grateful for that!

Please vote on July 26.

Natacha Nikokeza

Greensboro