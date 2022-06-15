Thursday's letters, June 16, 2022

Impressive grads

I thoroughly enjoyed reading the “Senior Spotlight” on the features page of the Ideas section in the Sunday, June 12, paper.

Jeri Rowe’s interviews with these dynamic high school graduates presented each in a way that captured the student’s unique gifts and personal story. Mr. Rowe’s journalistic abilities were on full display. His writing pulled me right in. I did no skimming; every “spotlight” made me eager to read yet another senior’s account of his or her life’s journey so far.

It takes talent and interest in one’s fellow man to write such a fine article.

All shined in this feature.

Thanks for a great page.

Elizabeth Brown

Greensboro

A health issue

Recent gun-related tragedies have rekindled public attention mostly around new gun control legislation. That would be a fine “feel better” bromide and satisfy political opportunists. It would have no effect in my opinion on reducing gun-related violence. It is reactionary and would simply result in doing the same thing and expecting a different result. The practical fact is where gun control exists it is closing the barn doors after the horses have left.

It is time to face the reality that violence, especially gun violence, is a major national health issue. How as a nation did we reach the point that violence is the answer to even the slightest offense? When did it become acceptable to resort to mass shootings? These are not only recent events, as they go back decades. Attempts to legislate gun control is treating the symptom while ignoring the actual cause.

Is it mental health, social malaise, political divisiveness, population density, disenfranchisement of young white males? I really have no answers. I do remember my Statistics 101 course from long long ago that correlation does not equal causation. The number of firearms in private hands (correlation) does not automatically result in the causation of increased, related firearm homicides.

One last question: In the last 70 years our population has approximately doubled. Has the percentage of private gun ownership changed? For the record, the frequently touted number of 300 million includes the military and police. It is time to identify and address the cause.

Michael Lopez

Summerfield

Facts, please

“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” (John 8:32)

Truth: the body of real things, events, and facts. (Merriam Webster)

As I read the daily letters to the editor, I repeatedly see individual opinions written as fact that are not based on fact. One case is the regurgitation of Russian claims that the Biden administration is conducting a proxy war in Ukraine. Daniel Byman, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and Georgetown University professor, states that since the U.S. (along with other world nations) is sending aid to support the goals of the Ukrainian government, there is no proxy war.

Others think too much attention is given to the Jan. 6 committee. There is no greater threat to this nation than the seditious actions of the rabid Trump supporters in Congress, white power militias and radical Christian right. All must be brought to trial and punished. Learning the truth is the only way to save our democracy.

Lastly, it seems most love their guns and want no more restrictions to ownership, yet they blame the president for the increase in gun violence. Not rational logic!

John Dickey

Greensboro

Hairston inspires

My experiences as public administrator, manager and nonprofit corporate officer for a combined 30-plus years, with large and small staffs, has given me the opportunity to learn what best practices and what great staff really are.

I was a substitute teacher in a permanent position for the last two months and two weeks. I must call out and note with enthusiasm the skill, love and hard work of the talented administration and staff of educators I experienced at Hairston Middle School. They are an example of what a great team can accomplish with limited resources.

Please support this school and all Guilford County Schools. Have a need for an endowment gift?

List Hairston Middle. They have earned it.

Howard Goldberg

Greensboro

It’s a duck, folks

With reference to Jan. 6, 2021, I would like to quote a tried-and-true saying.

If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it is a duck.

Wake up, America.

David Bender

Gibsonville